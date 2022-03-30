'Gift of Life Art Auction' to help UHWI neonatal ICU

JAMAICANS are being urged to support the 'Gift of Life Art Auction' which is being held in collaboration with the Caring for Miracles and Malia Brown Foundation on Saturday.

Proceeds from the art auction will be used to purchase life-saving equipment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the University Hospital of the West Indies, and to support the training of the health-care team.

An optimistic Shana Newman-Brown, founder of the Malia Brown Foundation, told the Jamaica Observer: “I am looking forward to selling off all the pieces and raising enough funds to be able to purchase the equipment. It is really in aid of raising funds to upgrade the NICU unit.”

Founder of the Caring for Miracles Foundation Dr Jillian Lewis is also anticipating support at the event which will be held at the AC Hotel at Lady Musgrave Road in St Andrew.

“We need a lot more help. Our role is to empower the team to achieve the goals that they want to achieve, that's really our job,” she said.

The art pieces for sale were created by artists including Tino Spiro, Alphonso Blake, Melissa Preddie, Carl Dennis and Roma Osowo.

Other contributions for the NICU are also welcomed such as newborn diapers, newborn clothes, wipes, ventilators, incubators and radiant warmers.

Those who wish to participate in the auction may register here: www.giftoflife-auction.com .