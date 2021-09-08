'He was gone, just like that!'
Hanover cops distraught at colleague's sudden deathWednesday, September 08, 2021

BY ANTHONY LEWIS

HAUGHTON COURT, Hanover — The Hanover police division was yesterday plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Inspector Michael Brown who collapsed on the job.
It is understood that Brown, who served the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for more than 33 years, had an underlying medical condition.
“This has impacted the entire division,” said a tearful superintendent in charge of the division Sharon Beeput. “We are going through a very rough time now and we thank everyone for the support that we are receiving.”
Reports from those on the scene at the time of the incident are that Brown was at the Hanover Divisional Headquarters, engaged in a jovial conversation with colleagues, when he had a seizure shortly after 11:00 am. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Superintendent Beeput said she had been in a meeting when a member of her staff banged on her door with news that Brown had collapsed.
“I immediately called the [Hanover Fire Department Emergency Medical Services] and they came quickly. He was here on the chair and we [later] rushed him to the hospital,” she said. “While there, they tried to resuscitate him. I watched the monitor pick up something and it gave me hope. I waited [but] after a period of time I was told that he was gone. Just like that.”
