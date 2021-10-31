'How Jamie dead?'

Pancheta Morrison is demanding answers about the circumstances surrounding her son's death at the Spanish Town Hospital in September.

Morrison told the Jamaica Observer that in September her son, Jamie Henry, had a mental breakdown, which was captured on video and circulated across the Internet.

“In September there was a video going around with a naked man under a bus rolling. That's my son Jamie. But before that he slept at his father the Friday night (September 17). The Saturday morning he said he was not coming back home so I should carry some clothes for him. The fact that him say him not coming back here, and the weekend was lockdown, I took him to my sister in Spanish Town. Early the morning him leave and end up in Old Harbour — like him get off — and that's when the video was shot. I went to the police station and report it when I heard him leave my sister. Shortly after I report it, a policeman called me and asked if I was Jamie's mom. I said, 'Yes, yuh find him?' Him say, 'Yes, I have him tie up in Old Harbour',” she said.

That was September 20, 2021.

Morrison said on getting the call, she went for her son who recognised her as his mother and took him to Spanish Town Hospital. She said he accompanied her calmly and they spoke with a doctor who took his information and sent him to do an X-ray and have his wounds dressed, as he was cut up from the tussle in Old Habour.

Morrison, however, said after they did the tests and came back it was evening, and her son began getting “antsy” once more.

“By the time we got back it was after 4:00 pm and that doctor was gone, so they put me on to a next doctor. They said they were watching him — observation — until it reach down to after 6:00 pm where him start to act strange saying him want to go home, him wah go home. Mi keep looking for the doctor because them never really call us. About 8:30 pm when me come back, mi say where is Jamie and a lady say him in the bathroom lock up,” she said.

Morrison said her son remained in the bathroom until hospital workers were forced to knock off the door, after which another tussle started with her son.

“I keep knocking and him say mommy mi have running belly. I knock for a little while until them decide to knock off the door and when them bounce it the second time him start one shouting and preaching. When them lick off the door, he had a piece of board. A mussi 14 a dem, dem beat him with rubbish pan, chair, everything. But I am not lying to you, him have the piece a board a stab and him a flash. He was all naked, all naked with him clothes in the face basin. Him break the face basin cover till a doctor come and spray him eyes with some alcohol and them get him down and inject him,” she said.

But, Morrison said soon after he was injected and taken away on a stretcher, there was a cruel twist of fate.

“After them inject him, put him on the stretcher and carry him away about five minutes later them flash back with him and go to another room and then the doctor come and tell mi say Jamie dead,” she said. “Mi say how Jamie dead? I was in denial for awhile, sitting down pulling my hair. I spent the night there with him and them say mi must come back for a paper to go to the police and to send the body to autopsy.”

Morrison said she complied and on October 20, 2021 she was contacted by the police to go to a particular funeral home for the autopsy. When she turned up to identify her son's body for the autopsy to be conducted, she said it was in a state of decomposition.

This has angered Morrison and she is blaming the hospital.

“I believe he died at the hospital so they should do the autopsy. One month later on October 20, I go to the funeral home for the autopsy and it's a partially decomposed body. Nobody apologise to me, anything. I was just told the report is pending. The skin on him face burn off and chip up. I never smell him, but you can see it. When I went to identify Jamie I was surprised. It was a strong young man come in and just five minutes after him drop off. I thought the hospital would want to know immediately what happened,” she said.

Now with the autopsy results pending, Morrison said she was told she could proceed with her son's burial, but she should not cremate him.

Moreover, Jacqueline Ellis, CEO of Spanish Town Hospital, told the Sunday Observer she remembers the case, but explained that the hospital does not do autopsies and based on the nature of the death, the police would have to handle it.

“He came in, had an issue and died in A&E. We would not have had enough time to manage the patient; hence, it would not be a hospital death in the sense that it is a known case and we were always managing him. And so, it becomes a police case. We would have handed it over to them for them to arrange the post-mortem and then take it from there. Based on the report, the police would communicate with us to say this is the situation and then they would take it from there. If it needs to be investigated then they would investigate. That is why we would have to remove ourselves from the situation and it becomes a police case, as we did not have enough time to manage the patient, so we can't say what happened or what was wrong. She brought him in, we managed to restrain him, we really don't know why he died, so we definitely handed it over to the police,” Ellis said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, in charge of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Corporate Communications Unit, clarified that it is not a police matter as he died while receiving medical treatment.

She said that based on the circumstances, the police gets involved as it is likely being treated as a sudden death.

“I believe because he was not admitted to the hospital, but came in as an emergency, the hospital had to report it to the police and it is treated as a sudden death. When you have a sudden death like that, you usually request a post-mortem examination to rule out any foul play in the matter,” she said.

Regarding the pending results, SSP Lindsay said it is the forensic department that deals with the autopsy and processes it, which could take some time. While she was unable to give a timeline, she pointed out that it is usually not a same day procedure.