'I cried when the doctor told me it was malignant'

PORTMORE, St Catherine — When Juliet Mullings was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago, she was determined to fight the disease so she would be around for her then six-year-old daughter.

“I fought for Junniel because she never leaves me, she was my reason to live, my rock,” said Mullings.

The breast cancer survivor told the Jamaica Observer that she was traumatised when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2007.

“I cried when I went to the doctor and he told me it was malignant,” recalled a distraught Mullings who said it will be a day she will never forget.

It all began when she felt a lump in her breast. She decided to get a mammogram.

She was working at a school tuck shop at the time and had to take time off to focus on her health.

In 2008 she began chemotherapy after having a mastectomy.

“When I started chemo, it was terrible. I lost my hair, my nails got dark and I couldn't eat anything,” she recalled.

Broken-hearted at what the chemotherapy was doing to her mother, Junniel begged her to stop treatment at one point. But, for the most part, they supported each other throughout the ordeal.

One day as Mullings endured yet another bout of vomiting her daughter clutched her own chest as if she was also experiencing the pain. “I remember saying, 'Junniel, you're my strength'. She said, 'No mommy, God is your strength',” shared an emotional Mullings.

On New Year's Eve 2007, she decided to get baptised and change her life completely. Having gone through depression and successfully beating breast cancer, she wanted to turn a new page.

Today Mullings encourages breast cancer patients in their fight with the disease by sharing her experience with them.

October, for her, is the month she celebrates her birth — on the 15th — and also her victory over cancer as she routinely checks her breast. She is a firm believer in the value of early detection and cautions against waiting until it is too late.