IT was Caton Daley's consistent drive and determination to stay disciplined and not squander his mother's money that caused him to secure 10 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects.

The 17-year-old Wolmer's Boys' School student earned the first CSEC subject in third form, another subject in fourth form and the last eight CSEC subjects in this year's sitting of the secondary level exit examinations.

“I had mixed emotions. I studied hard because I had my career goals set, but I didn't know it was such a big deal. I just saw ones in the CXC portal and was okay with the results. I was happy because I knew then that my hard work paid off and that I didn't waste mom's money. I still didn't see it as a big deal until others started commending me on it,” Caton told the Jamaica Observer.

“Also, in my mind, grades do not define an individual in any way. The true achievement was having the discipline to stay focused on the task at hand and learning new things. An increase in knowledge never hurts anyone. In fact, it allows me to make more informed decisions,” said Caton.

Initially, when Daley sat the former national secondary school placement examination — Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) — he was placed at St Jago High School, which made him depressed as he always wanted to attend Wolmer's Boys' School.

But his dream came true after his exam results, as he got a transfer to the all-boys' institution. He decided to maintain an excellent academic performance when he got there.

“When I got the transfer to go to Wolmer's in first form, I took it very serious. I read a lot, I took my notes, I paid attention,” he said.

His mother, 47-year-old Patricia Smith, is proud of her son's achievements, but she is not surprised as he has always been a very hard-working student.

“Having gone to Wolmer's, he has not disappointed us and I have always say to him that he might be one of the best transfers that they have ever got. Since he went there, he has always been topping the school and has received several awards. He is very dedicated, very disciplined, he knows what he wants. He is very driven and he is one of those kids that you don't have to be constantly telling to do his work,” she said.

Smith also commended friends and relatives who offered help when needed after Caton's dad, Dennis, died in 2012.

“I believe the Lord strategically placed us where we lived (St Catherine) prior to his dad's death. This epitomises the saying, 'it takes a village to raise a child'. The moral support, the help when I needed to do errands when the boys were young, the open arms and doors while we went through the pain of loss cannot go unnoticed,” she said.

Caton said if his dad could comment on his outstanding performance, he would be speechless due to how proud he would be.

The youngster wishes to become a civil engineer and is imploring other students to do well in their academics and follow their dreams in becoming successful.

“Don't feel discouraged, take action without knowing all the possible information because at the end of the day you won't know everything. Just believe in yourself,” he said.