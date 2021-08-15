'I'm going to talk until somebody listens'

Saturday, June 6, 2020 is a day that the family of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Private Lexton Clayton will never forget.

Their world “fell apart” on that day with the gruesome discovery of her body, as well as that of her two-year-old son Tyler, victims of a murder/suicide engineered by the child's father Kimani Taylor.

It shook Clayton's family to the core, especially as the pieces collected in the aftermath of the tragedy pointed to a barely concealed story of jealousy, manipulation, abuse, and eventually murder by a man who had declared that he was “going to kill two people and that was the only thing that could make me satisfied”.

Not until the bodies were discovered at Beach Road, Point Morant in St Thomas did the individuals to whom he had vented realise that Taylor had meant every word of that threat.

Driven by the pain of being unable to save the sister and nephew who were so loved, Clayton's older sibling Cristal Clayton-Wallace, after torturous soul-searching, is aiming to stir Jamaicans to identify and call out acts of domestic violence and help protect those caught in the web through her 'I AM HER Collective' initiative.

Unveiling the initiative during a recent interview on virtual talk show Heart to Heart, Clayton-Wallace said the inspiration came one day while sitting on a bus.

“The idea came to me; I didn't know what to call it at the time, I didn't know what exactly it would entail but I knew that I wanted to be a voice saying this sort of thing is wrong, this is not what a healthy relationship is and if you find yourself in a similar situation, this is where you can go to get help, this is who you can call, this is where you can go for refuge. This is how the birth of the 'I AM HER Collective' came about,” she told host Tyrell Morgan.

“The name is significant because as females we can always relate to what other women are going through. We might not have experienced it but we can all put ourselves in another female's shoes and say, 'What if this were me, my mother, my sister, my aunt?' and so I decided to create the collective to be a hub to put information out there about domestic violence,” Clayton-Wallace said.

'I AM HER' seeks to expose domestic violence and other forms of abuse and exploitation as well as bring public awareness to empower individuals to navigate their way out and advocate for others.

“I am focusing on having a social presence, building a presence on Instagram (@iamhercollective). The aim is to eventually move to other social platforms and have a blog, a website and a podcast,” she said.

Clayton-Wallace is also anxious to head into schools for one pointed reason: “My sister met Kimani when she was school-age and I believe the fostering of the relationship started at that age, and so I want to go into the schools and talk to our boys and girls about what domestic violence is, how to identify it and what to do about it,” she explained.

The hope, Clayton-Wallace said, is to eventually grow into offering counselling services to children, men, or women who are being abused and eventually set up a shelter and have skills training and rescue services.

“Rescue services were very important for me because sometimes women especially find themselves in situations where they feel like they have absolutely no way out. They don't know how to get out of the house, they don't know where to go, they don't know who to call for help, they have no means of severing ties with this person,” she stated.

According to Clayton-Wallace, while there had been tell-tale signs that all was not well in the relationship between her sister and Taylor, it was after their deaths that those signs began to add up, followed by an avalanche of revelations.

“In November we realised that there was something off with the relationship between Kimani and my sister. We had gone to her family day at the [JDF] training ground in Moneague earlier in the year and we noticed that he was very clingy, he tried to capture her entire attention and he would always pull her away from the family group,” Clayton-Wallace related.

“While she was at training he was doing several other things, trying to cause rifts in the family relationship,” she shared.

She said Taylor also developed a relationship with their younger sister and then used to taunt the mother of his child.

“Her mother had died and we took her in. It was later found that she and Kimani had been having a sexual relationship and that created a rift. It was actually Kimani who called my sister at the end of November while she was on duty [to inform her] that he had been sleeping with her younger sister. So the attempts to isolate her didn't work, the attempts to cause a rift between sisters didn't work and so he went to the point of orchestrating and creating this situation where my sister would be forced to choose between us or him,” Clayton-Wallace said.

“She was torn, she didn't know how to deal with the situation emotionally. I tried advising her. She didn't take my advice well; she actually didn't speak to me for months up until the point of her death,” Clayton-Wallace shared.

That same November, Taylor, on the pretext that he wanted his son to spend some time with him, took the child from the family home. That was the last time Tyler was seen alive by his mother's family.

The unthinkable happened, she said, during what was supposed to be a trip by her sister — who was home on a break from camp — to pick up her son from his father in Portland to spend the weekend with their family in St Thomas.

“She left and went to Port Antonio to meet up with Kimani, who would have driven them back to St Thomas. I am unsure about what happened between them meeting in Port Antonio on the Saturday and their bodies being found burnt on the Sunday,” Clayton-Wallace said.

“The police theorise, and all the evidence indicates, that it was a murder-suicide. We later had people come to say he came to my tyre shop and asked for old tyres. The car that he rented, he had the car from Thursday. I believe my sister had communicated with him that she was going to come home and that she wanted to see Tyler and so he was preparing for what he wanted to do from Thursday,” Clayton-Wallace said.

Aside from the old tyres, individuals who interacted with Taylor in the hours before the murder-suicide said he had also purchased weed killer [which he ingested after the murders] and brand new ropes.

“All of this information came to us after the fact. It is theorised that some sort of struggle took place in the car and that he overpowered my sister and was able to inflict a chop wound to her neck and that was the cause of death, based on the coroner's report,” she shared further.

From the account of the brother who uncovered the bodies during a desperate search triggered by the discovery of the abandoned, rented motorcar, Clayton's and her child's body were severely burnt, their charred remains left in bushes in Port Morant.

“My sister was found face down, the remains of Tyler's body was under her arm. It is assumed he killed my sister first, then killed Tyler, then put the arm of my sister over Tyler's body then piled the tyres atop their bodies and set it ablaze. It is also assumed that he watched bodies burn and then later ingested the gramoxone and then attempted to lay either beside the fire or in the fire,” Clayton-Wallace told the show host.

“The only part of his body that sustained any burns was part of one of his hands. His face was still very much recognisable. The only thing is his clothes were singed off... he was very much intact as against my sister and my nephew who were all but bones and ashes when they were found,” she added.

She believes her family, through their horrific experience which they would give anything to reverse, has the template to prevent other families from walking a similar valley by sharing the signs.

“Kimani tried his best to isolate my sister. He tried various ways to drive a wedge between us and him, he tried to manipulate the situation and divide and conquer to try and force her to choose between us and him. Abuse is so much more than physical, it is emotional, it is financial, it is psychological and emotional, it is physical, sexual and verbal,” Clayton-Wallace stated.

In the meantime, she is pained that domestic abuse cases still pervade the media landscape, and suggested that voices raised in protest are not nearly loud enough. She is, however, not daunted.

“I am going to talk about it and I am going to continue to talk about it until somebody listens,” she stated.