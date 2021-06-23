PEOPLE'S National Party councillor for the York Town Division, Uphel Purcell is appealing to criminals to desist from perpetrating acts of violence in the division.

The appeal came hours after a resident was murdered in the Four Paths community on Sunday night.

“I don't know when this will stop but I'm imploring those guys who have the guns to stop it and give them to the police. If there is an issue with you and someone, speak to the police or ask a justice of the peace or a pastor to help you rather [than] hurting people or killing each other. It cannot continue like this.

“I'm imploring the citizens, especially the younger ones, it is not good for your families; and the community is feeling the pain and pressure, and we need a solution,” said Purcell in an impassioned plea.

Reports are that approximately 9:29 pm on Sunday, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, the cops searched the area and the body of 51-year-old Radcliff “Ian” Buckley was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, pending an autopsy. The police say they have no leads or suspects in this case at this time as they continue their investigations.

Reflecting on the gruesome incident of the night before, Purcell said he is saddened by the murder of a resident who has been there for the longest while providing a service to the community.

“I am so shocked to hear of the murder. I don't know of Ian to be someone that is [a] troublemaker; I don't know of him keeping a lot of company, much less bad company. I don't know where this is coming from but it's really heart-rending, and the residents of York Town have lost a young man who had credible ability and someone who was very much community-oriented,” said Purcell.

He said he has been working with residents, Jamaica Social Investment Fund, the Member of Parliament Lothan Cousins, the police, and several pastors to restore normality to the division.

“I thought we were finally getting back some semblance of peace in the community but, as time goes by, we see the flare-up and things happen again,” said Purcell.

The councillor noted that York Town was once a peaceful community and said he is hoping that one day they can find a way to stem the growing crime problem in the area.