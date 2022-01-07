'It is soul-stirring'

SCORES of worshippers who participated in high-spirited praise and worship session at Wednesday's National Day of Prayer at Power of Faith Ministries in Portmore, St Catherine, said it was a joyful occasion.

For 46-year-old Tanya Edwards Graham, who has been a member of the church for 20 years, it was a service filled with blessings, prayer and worship.

Lifting their hands, shouting in praise and singing religious hymns, the worshippers showed they were happy for face-to-face worship as they sang well-known hymns and choruses.

“I am feeling really blessed. I am always a part of it [as] this is my church. I always look forward to it because it is a time to be closer to God with all that's happening right now, this is the best place to be,” said Edwards Graham.

Fifty-five-year-old Sonia Cooke, a church member for over 13 years, agreed.

“This is just so wonderful because we are getting teaching about the things that are going on now and we are getting prayer. We are supposed to be thankful for this. We need the prayers more than anything else.”

A 60-year-old church member, who gave her name as Sister T Francis, said prayers for the nation were well needed.

“... When we look at all that is going on at this time, we need to come together from every denomination to unite. While we pray, God is listening,” she said.

Her friend, 49-year-old Camille Petrikin, sang the same cheerful tune: “Mi feel blessed when mi see something like this.”

A married couple, the Johnsons, who are also members of the church, said they were pleased with the service.

The 52-year-old husband said he always tries his best to attend the annual event.

“As long as I am in the country this event doesn't pass me. I make it my point of duty to come and enjoy the day. With the different prayers, songs, ministering I can't say I have left this service and regretted being here,” he said.

His 49-year-old wife added: “I feel good, we thank God we made it another year through the pandemic. It (service) is soul-stirring and we look forward to it every year. It really helps the family. It is always a blessing, whether here or at the National Arena.”

At the same time, she urged more Jamaicans to be more committed followers of Christ.

“We need to more dedicated servants of Christ. When they come to church, they need to stay and listen to the message. Don't just run off. That is very important,” she said.

The attendees, which included notable religious leaders and members of the Houses of Parliament, were decked in face masks while maintaining social distancing, as the church ensured COVID-19 protocols were observed during the service.

There were also temperature checks and sensitisation done at different entrances of the facility by ushers.