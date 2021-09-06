LITITZ, St Elizabeth — Sixty-year-old Selwyn Myers is grateful that his life was spared during the recent passage of Tropical Storm Ida in what he described as a “freak storm” which battered his family house, removing most of the roof.

He and his 56-year-old brother shared the three-bedroom house prior to the storm, but the elder Myers has had to move out because of the severe roof damage.

The younger brother, who is ill, is still at the house.

“It was more like a freak storm or a whirlwind the way how the breeze [strong]… it just pick off the roof. There was an ackee tree limb there, see it over deh suh,” Myers told the Jamaica Observer last Monday, pointing to the spot. “It tear off the high tension wire too.”

According to Councillor Layton Smith (People's National Party, Myersville Division), five other houses in the area also had roof damage which forced residents to seek shelter with their relatives in neighbouring communities.

The Myers brothers are now hoping that help will come their way to repair their family home.

“We got some tarpaulin to put yah suh but we a mek [inside] dry out,” said Myers.

“I had to move, but he [younger brother] is here because he isn't [well]… We tek time a pick up the pieces, but thank God no one was hurt,” he added.

Myers is appealing to Jamaicans for assistance.

“Anyone who can assist us, we would be grateful. For the time being we just a hope and pray that we don't get too much rain again, because as you see we have some tarpaulin to spread on the rest of the place,” he said.

He can be contacted at 876-535-1744.

— Kasey Williams