'It's a big setback'

FRUITFUL Vale, Portland — Member of Parliament for Portland Western Daryl Vaz has expressed regret at news that the Fruitful Vale Computer and Resource Centre was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in what is believed to have been an act of arson.

“I've been advised about the loss of the computer centre at Fruitful Vale. I established it about 10 years ago in conjunction with the Universal Access Fund. It had 16 computers and two printers which were used widely by the community, especially the students during this time of the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Vaz told the Jamaica Observer.

“My immediate concern is for the students who have examinations, and the adults as well who use the centre. I will be seeing if we can put in some Wi-Fi hot spots in that belt, which is heavily residential-based, and see how we can have some remedial action done while we try and see if we can get another computer centre running” added Vaz.

Fire was seen coming from the computer and resource centre about 1:00 am on Tuesday. It is alleged a young man, who had mental challenges, set the building on fire after stealing items from it.

The police report that they were on patrol duties when they received a call about a fire at in Fruitful Vale and proceeded to the area.

According to the police, when the team arrived they saw the resource centre in flames and called the Buff Bay Fire Station.

It is further reported that while the police were on the scene residents summoned them to a yard where a man, later identified as 32-year-old Dwayne Brooks of a Fruitful Vale address, was behaving boisterously.

The police say members of the patrol team went to the yard, at which Brooks attacked one of the cops with a knife. The attacked policeman reportedly used pepper spray to try to subdue Brooks but he continued his attack.

According to the report the policeman then pulled his gun and discharged two rounds in the direction of Brooks, hitting him. Brooks was then taken to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Hiace bus belonging to Brooks was found nearby with equipment believed to be stolen from the computer and research centre.

A resident of Fruitful Vale told the Observer that she, and another female resident, were early on the scene.

“We were coming from a set-up and we heard something like gun fire and when we came close we saw fire behind the computer lab. When we got down the fire was raging.

“We called our neighbours and told them fire was there and we tried to put it out with water but we couldn't manage it. They tried calling the fire brigade but wasn't getting through so they called the police. We were there waiting until a police car came. Crowd came down and a lot of people were there and it keep on burning till it go down. When the fire brigade came it was too late,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

Another resident, Wenton Baugh, described the fire as a big setback for the community.

“The computer lab, the children go there, they print their work and use the computer for their work. We get a beaten. It's a big setback to the area — any little printing, we go over there.,” said Baugh.