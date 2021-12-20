Senior trade unionist Vincent Morrison says the Government, the leadership of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and the Police Federation should urgently hammer out a solution to the ongoing wage impasse, as allowing the matter to go through the court could set a harmful precedence across the public sector.

“Knock heads together, sit with the federation, work out a resolution, and then report to the courts that an agreement has been reached and there is no need for a precedence to be established where the policemen and women of Jamaica have to go to the court over their collective bargaining arrangement,” Morrison, who heads the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), stressed in an interview with the Jamaica Observer on the weekend.

“The Government of Jamaica and the police force shouldn't be going to the courts. It's going to be explosive for industrial relations, because workers all over will look at this and it is going to widen the trust gap between the largest employer of labour in the country and workers in all sectors,” Morrison argued.

The rank and file members are demanding a settlement of outstanding wages for overtime from 2008, but have said in an open letter to the Government that they will forego payments up to 2015, in lump-sum payments, and the remainder paid off within two years.

Having gone to court on November 25, and no settlement reached, the parties were set to go to pretrial on December 16. However, the matter has been adjourned until March next year.

Morrison argued that, while there may be financial constraints, some arrangement must be made to give the police what they are entitled to in order to start the rebuilding of morale.

“All jobs are essential, but I regard the police job at this time as probably the most essential. If we are going to tame crime and violence we must have a motivated police force. We must have a police force that is properly paid. We must have a police force that all Jamaicans can trust,” he stated.

He said, given the critical nature of the role of the police, there should be a separate wage negotiating mechanism, outside of central bargaining arrangements, for the JCF.

“When we look at the terms and conditions of the rank and file of the police force it is really a big joke. It is unfair. There are other groups too that will want to come out of the central bargaining arrangement — teachers, nurses — but when you look at the task that faces the policemen it is only fair to take them out and put in place an arrangement that is special,” he said.