“JACK of all trades and master of many” is how Sandals Ochi Beach Resort's wastewater plant operator, Robert Marsh, is often described.

A trained plumber by profession, boiler operator for the resort's laundry, stints as a carpenter and electrician, all combine to produce the extraordinary “Bertie”, as he is affectionately known.

Marsh started his career with Sandals in 2000 and recalls how happy he was at the time he was hired, as it was his dream to grow with a large Jamaican company that believes in its employees' development. “I consider myself blessed to still be a part of this great company two decades later and still loving it and eager to work, like when I just started. I have learned so much through practical and soft skills training from my supervisors and managers over the years, as well as my own experiences,” said Marsh.

”... The wastewater treatment plant collects, treat, and reclaims the treated water for irrigation purposes on the resort. My main function is for the protection of human health and the environment from potential unsafe elements of wastewater,” he said when asked to speak briefly about his job.

A typical day for Marsh involves monitoring, controlling, maintaining, and reporting on the efficacy of the equipment and treatment processes in the wastewater treatment plant. He is also tasked with removing and neutralising the chemicals, solid materials, and organisms in the wastewater so that the water is free from pollutants when it is eventually returned to the environment for irrigation proposes.

Marsh said he is extremely proud of his role at the resort and encouraged others to consider this field as a viable and sustainable position. “I believe this field, as a career, has lots of job security as plant operators are skilled and tend to have accrued specialised knowledge on how to safely and efficiently operate industrial machinery. We are also exposed to other skills such as biology, chemistry, some physics, electrical, plumbing, and supervisory training as well. Overall, a plant operator is a well-rounded technician and works closely with other departments.

“The general public may think my job is boring and unfulfilling, but this is far from the truth. It is a very interesting and important role that benefits the environment, and it is important for people to know the different ways how we protect our environment, recycle a precious commodity, such as water, and make a difference,” he said.

Marsh believes everything one does starts from within oneself, and to be truly happy you must love yourself and what you do, and be proud and confident as well. “Make appreciation come from within. For me, I know the importance and benefit of what I do. In the hot, dry days I get great satisfaction and a wide smile on my face when I see the sprinklers all over the resort keeping the vegetation lush, green, and healthy. No one has to tell me that's my irrigation water in process, I know it! I also get commendation from my superiors, team members, and visitors too, but the joy of seeing and knowing my input is far more rewarding for me,” he said.

His first course with the Sandals Corporate University was in customer service, and he never forgets the values. “It is very important to be polite to all customers and staff. Show appreciation to everyone for who they are and what they can contribute. Most importantly, try to help who you can by putting a smile on someone's face. Trust me, it will make you smile too and feel even better.”

An avid member of Christian Faith Ministry in St Mary, Marsh says he is a living testimony in many ways, as he continues to stay on the right path in his faith.

One of Marsh's mentors, Lerone Henry, group water quality assurance manager for Sandals Resorts, says, “Mr Marsh is very committed, passionate and has genuine interest in his job. He is willing to learn, always pleasant and happy. What is admirable about this gentleman is that he finds time to speak to the technicians one on one about the job and for them to adopt a positive approach to life. His level of maturity and communication skills is very good,” said Henry.

Renly Curtis, Marsh's direct supervisor, added: “Marsh is a man of God, always honest and jovial, and has a no-nonsense approach to his work, and a lad who is fully committed to his job.