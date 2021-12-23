'Javi' does it for the children

Jahvoughn “Javi” Francis was eager to help students in his north-west St Andrew community of Maverley to get back on track with their education, after online learning became the new norm due to the novel coronavirus pandemic last year.

The 22-year-old decided to start a free tutoring service, which he dubbed the 'Maverley Higher Development Foundation', in the community park across from his house in summer last year.

“Having dropped out of school twice in about two years at UWI (The University of the West Indies, Mona), I decided to turn my adversity into an opportunity and that was when I decided to give back to my community and the youths. I realised that the children were being deprived of the opportunity to continue their studies and I had the resources to help,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer after he was recognised as one of 50 Sagicor Community Heroes at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday.

“I have seen where a lot of my relatives have suffered from not being educated at a tender age. That really grieved me, and it was also one of the factors which has led me to start this programme,” added Francis who staged tutoring sessions with students from ages five to 16 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The sessions would run from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, but he said based on the enthusiasm of students, classes would usually last longer.

“I thought them a range of topics including public speaking, ethics and English. They would say that I was better than their actual teachers. It is flattering, but, of course, I realised that I had more work to do and their parents are supportive,” added Francis.

For his effort to ensure that the children of his community did not fall behind despite their challenges with online learning, Francis was selected by Sagicor as one of its heroes as part of its 5oth anniversary celebrations last year.

The Kingston College graduate, who spent one year in sixth form at St George's College, was overjoyed by the recognition.

“It is overwhelming, I didn't expect to be recognised in this manner. It is also good to be recognised and it is my motivation to continue doing good work in my community. I am really elated,” declared Francis.

— Brittny Hutchinson