PHOTOS: 'Jimmy's' final journey

Andrew Thomspon (right) and his son Andrew Thompson Jr from Sam Isaacs and Son Funeral Home

pay their respect to their friend James “Jimmy” Moss-Solomon at the chapel on the University of the

West Indies's Mona campus in St Andrew on Thursday. Andrew Thompson recalls fond memories of

playing drums alongside Moss-Solomon in the 50/50 band. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Members of the family of the late James “Jimmy” Moss-Solomon ( from left) son Joseph Moss-Solomon, grandson Jacob Moss-Solomon, daughter Sarah Moss-Solomon and Jeffrey Moss-Solomon pose for a family photo at the viewing of his body at The University of the West Indies Chapel in St

Andrew on Thursday.