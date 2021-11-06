'Life in prison or hang them'

The death penalty, life behind bars, and imprisonment with hard labour are some of the punishments Jamaicans have recommended for adult men who have relationships with girls below the age of consent and even go as far as impregnating them.

The suggestions came from people with whom the Jamaica Observer spoke in Spalding and May Pen, Clarendon, on Thursday, a day after the newspaper reported the case of an 11-year-old in St Thomas impregnated by a man who has not been apprehended or questioned by the police, despite the crime being reported in June.

Here are the views of those who agreed to speak with the Observer.

Andrew, 40 years old: “What woulda really cause a man fi do that? Life imprisonment dem man deh fi get.”

Chrisann Allen, 32 years old: “You cyaa put them inna prison fi them eat taxpayer money. I have a daughter who is 13 and if a man get her pregnant I wouldn't want him to go to prison just like that. So if we can go back to the death penalty thing that could work.”

Shelly-Ann, 27 years old: “It not right! Them man deh can get 20 years because dem nuh kill anybody.''

Shorty, 65 years old: “You haffi lef dem man deh to God. God will deal with dem.”

Royon Smith, 31 years old: “Have some farmlands so they can plant corn and pumpkin so that they can contribute to the society. That should be their punishment.”

Noel Simms, 26 years old: “Counselling or hard labour. If it's a case that they are sincerely sorry about it, they should go to counselling because sometimes that's just a little weakness that they have and if it's a case that they do not seem sorry, you push them to do hard labour to understand the seriousness of what they did.”

Eugeta Lloyd, 59 years old: “School to reform them or Government should find some job give them to do to occupy their time.”

Deloris, 72 years old: “Government should have more family planning programmes. Some of the men should know that these girls cannot maintain children.”

Britanny, 18 years old: “I personally think that the prison thing not working out because when they come out is the same thing, and remember these days prisoners a eat off taxpayers' money. I think they should go back to the days when they hang people.”