QUEEN'S Counsel Valerie Neita-Robertson — the jurist who represented former cop Lescene Edwards who was in 2013 sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Aldonna Harris-Vasquez before going on to lose his appeal before the courts here — on Monday hailed the quashing of that conviction by the London-based Privy Council.

“Justice lives. Justice delivered for an innocent man by the Privy Council. It's heart [rending] that the land of your birth did not — long live the Privy Council,” Neita-Robertson posted on her Twitter page.

“I live for justice which has no race or colour,” added Neita-Robertson who, along with Patrick Atkinson, QC, had represented Edwards before the Appeal Court here.

On Monday, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, in delivering the judgement, said a substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred and that the conviction of Edwards, a former constable, cannot stand. It further said it conceded that Edwards' right under Section 16 of the Constitution of Jamaica to a fair trial within a reasonable time had been breached by the 10-year delay between arrest and trial.

According to the court, while it was not asked to decide whether compensation should be payable in this case for a breach of the right under Section 16 of the constitution to a fair trial within a reasonable time, a more significant issue, though it is not one within the jurisdiction of the board, is whether Edwards should receive compensation for the miscarriage of justice which occurred.

“We commend his case to the Jamaican authorities for their consideration,” the Privy Council said.

Harris-Vasquez died on September 5, 2003 from a single gunshot wound to the head. Despite a suicide note being found near her body, the case had centred on whether Edwards, who was arrested and charged with her murder, had fired the fatal shot or if it was self-inflicted.

The prosecution's handwriting expert had testified during the trial that Edwards wrote the purported suicide note. The defence's own handwriting expert was inconclusive in his analysis of the suicide note and Edwards's writing.

The prosecution had alleged that on the night of September 5, 2003 Edwards had visited Harris-Vasquez at her St Andrew home. Edwards is the father of her twin children, who were born before her marriage to a man who lived outside Jamaica. Despite her marriage, Edwards and Harris-Vasquez continued to have an intimate relationship.

That day, Edwards went to visit Harris-Vasquez about 11:00 am. While they were alone together in Harris-Vasquez's bedroom, her mother, with whom she shared the premises, was asleep in the living room of the house. She was, however, awoken by a loud noise.

Edwards then came to her asking where [her daughter] was. She answered, saying that he was the one who was with her daughter. After this answer he went back into the bedroom and returned to her. He was crying. She then followed Edwards to the bathroom door, which was closed. He opened the door, which opened outward into a passage, and she saw Harris-Vasquez's body on the bathroom floor. She heard Edwards say that “the girl” had used his gun to kill herself. The mother then fainted.

At the conclusion of the trial Edwards was convicted of Harris-Vasquez's murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, with the possibility of parole only after serving a minimum of 35 years.

In his appeal before the Privy Council, heard between February 15 and 16, 2022, Edwards' lawyers presented arguments that extensive delays in the trial and appellate process had breached his constitutional right to trial within a reasonable time. They also argued that there were serious deficiencies in the safety of Edwards' conviction and that a miscarriage of justice had occurred, as during the initial police investigation vital evidence, such as the clothes worn by Edwards and the gun and holster, had not been sent for forensic testing, and that other evidence, such as the clothes worn by the deceased had been destroyed by the police before trial.

Edwards' lawyers also applied to have fresh evidence admitted to the Privy Council, including reports from ballistics, gunshot residue, and blood spatter forensic experts.

Considering the admission of the fresh forensic evidence, the Privy Council stated: “There is simply no satisfactory explanation of how the defendant could have managed to murder the deceased in the very confined space of the bathroom, then move the body, open the door and appear a very short time afterwards in the living room without any blood being seen on him or his clothes, and without any bloodstains or bloodied footprints being found anywhere outside the bathroom... There is a world of difference between a lawyer's assertion that the prosecution theory is implausible and expert evidence that shows…that the suicide hypothesis is far more likely than the murder one.”