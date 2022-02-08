SEAMAN'S VALLEY, Portland — Heather Scott and the members of her family are homeless and left picking up the pieces following a fire that gutted their home on Saturday afternoon.

Scott said she was at the river when her daughter broke the news that the four-bedroom dwelling they called home was engulfed in flames.

“I was at the river and my daughter was at the spot at the time in her fowl coop and I see her running coming down, bawling 'Woi… woi.. Mama, we done fa now' but I thought it was something lick down her little son.

“I tried to run up the road to see if it was any accident or anything. When I run come up I see this big explosion and a boy coming from my house way. He said, 'Miss Dawn, you house burn down flat.' It come in like mi just get panic and start drop and roll, and some people come and help me up and I go up by the house and I see my daughter coming up from down the river and still bawling. When I go up and look, nothing. Nothing save. It was four rooms and the veranda and the kitchen. Nine of us live there,” Scott said.

The house was valued at about $2 million dollars.

Marcia Lindo, Scott's daughter, added “I was in the fowl coop looking after my chickens then I smell burning, so I turn around and I saw fire in the house. I rush to get some water to out it and call mi son. The fire just spread out, as everywhere just start blazing. Everything burn up.”

The losses include clothing, school tablets, phones, money, passport, birth certificates, appliances and furniture.

The family is now being sheltered at Holy Mount Zion Church in the area and are appealing for help.

Those who wish to assist may contact Mordecai Fuller or Pastor Marie Douglas at 876-427-7255.