'Mercy, Jesus, please'

The fervent prayers and nervousness of the diminutive mother of Nekia Thompson were palpable last Thursday as she paced the floor outside courtroom number four of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

“Jesus, wi beg yuh have mercy, please,” she whispered frantically and repeatedly halting her pacing to peer worriedly into the courtroom where the father of her daughter's child, 29-year-old farmer Fabian Skervin, had just been given two life sentences for his role in the 2018 murders of Jamaican-Canadian couple 81-year-old Melbourne Flake and 70-year-old Etta Flake.

The Flakes were found dead at their vacation home on January 9, 2018. Following investigations, Skervin — a farmer of Tulip Road and Soho district, both in Seaforth — and Thompson were picked up at a house in the Seaforth Housing Scheme in St Thomas, on Wednesday, February 7.

They were subsequently charged with two counts of murder and robbery with aggravation each.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Lorna Shelly Williams on Thursday ruled that Skervin should serve life in prison for both counts and further ruled that the sentences are to run concurrently, making it so that he will serve 32 years and four months before being eligible for parole.

However, the matter in respect of Thompson, who was out on bail, was stood down and her bail extended until Friday morning for the judge's decision where she was concerned.

On Friday, the mother's prayers were answered after Thompson was freed by the court on the basis that prosecutors could not mount a case against her. For sentencing purposes, Thompson was pleaded on a different indictment from Skervin. She pleaded not guilty to both counts at which point the prosecution outlined the allegations against her before telling the court that it had “no admissible evidence” against her.

“She was freed, freed on both counts. I have always maintained from the very outset that there could only be one outcome because the prosecution had no admissible evidence to proceed against my client, and that's the reason why she was freed, there was no evidence to connect her to the crime,” Thompson's attorney Hensley Williams told the Jamaica Observer afterwards.

His client, he said, was “elated but not surprised” at being freed.

“She heard me in court saying there was no evidence against her. She knew there was no evidence against her, and she maintained her innocence throughout,” he told the Observer.

Thompson's worries, however, are far from over as she has another murder matter before the court to answer to in January. That case involves a different male co-accused, the Observer was told.