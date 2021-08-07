BLUEFIELDS, Westmoreland — Twenty years ago, Ophar Turner's left leg was chopped from his body as he attempted to stop a fight between two men. He has not let that get in the way of making a living doing the only thing he knows — fishing.

Every day at 7:00 am, supported by a crutch, the 39-year-old makes the 15-minute journey from his house in Bluefields to Blacks Bay Beach. There he dives into the deep with his spear gun, bag and a line on which to hang his catch.

Though he is certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, he knows there are risks. He could be attacked by a shark lured by the scent of fish blood, he could get a cramp in his one good leg or he could simply become exhausted.

“[Having a boat] would make things easier. If you have a vessel you could get inside and rest and have it in case of emergency,” he said, simply stating the obvious and not complaining.

He also struggles, at times, to haul his catch ashore. Thankfully his cousin Sanjae Thompson is often out swimming and gives him a hand.

“Is a yute weh help me straight, a good yute,” shared a grateful Turner.

“Mi feel good to help him,” shared Thompson.

Diving is challenging, but it is the only skill that Turner can do comfortably.

“Fishing is an inborn thing mi just love,” he told the Jamaica Observer as he plucked lobsters from his line and put them in his bag. It helps that fishing is his passion because it's his main source of income. “Mi haffi dweet enuh, a mi living. Mi cyaan beg nobody nutten,” he said.

But though he has adapted to life without his left leg, he still feels its loss.

“It change mi life in a way [that has made] it worse,” shared Turner. “Knowing that you lose a leg, you cannot [be totally] happy.”

On tough days, his 12-year-old daughter Shakera is his biggest motivation.

“Mi have to [earn a living from the sea] because I have a responsibility. My daughter lives with me,” explained Turner as he scaled fish for a customer. He also gets strength from the songs of the late American rapper Tupac Shakur because, he explained, Shakur sang about real life.

Turner is hoping anyone struggling because of physical challenges will be encouraged by his story. Life goes on, he said, and it is up to each individual to determine how much can be achieved. His positive attitude has earned him the admiration of others around him.

“He motivates me and he tells me he's going to teach me the trade,” said his excited cousin Thompson as he walked off to help sell lobsters from the day's catch.

Burenesa Jamison, who has known Turner since 2004, expressed admiration for his work ethic. “Mi always ask him how him feel with his leg, but he says it does not really bother him,” she said with admiration.