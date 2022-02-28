'Mi lose everything'

Vendors in the Oxford Market in downtown Kingston are seeking assistance from the Government to restart their businesses after fire razed the facility Sunday morning leaving millions of dollars in losses.

According to the vendors, they lost everything and are not in a position to repurchase stocks.

One vendor, Lavern Brown, told the Jamaica Observer that she is traumatised as she was just recovering from the theft of all her supplies last November.

“A couple millions well. Me, and mi daughter, and mi son-in-law in one. Everything gone and a 10 pickney mi have fi feed. It nuh easy. Mi cannot even send mi pickney dem a school yah now to how it put mi back.

“Mi nuh have no idea how mi can restart again, 'cause mi nuh have it. Mi need help badly because the last time dem thief everything off a mi stall. Mi come one morning and everything lift up. That a last November and mi just rebuild and a si weh mi can duh back again and when mi look to rahtid, mi just a guh a fi si dung and can't move,” Brown said, while her daughter Shericka Cherrington rummaged through the rubble.

With tears gathering in the eyes, before overflowing down the cheeks, another vendor, Marcia Taylor, said she is “mad and upset”, as like Brown, she lost everything in the blaze.

Taylor could not put a figure to the loss, but said it was a lot, as she had grown the establishment from $700 to now having three stalls.

She said she saw the fire when it started, but it spread quickly, which did not allow the opportunity to save any goods and appliances that she had in the shops.

“Mi caan tell yuh, because there is so many things, cause suh mi hustle, a suh mi buy. A $700 mi start the shop with and mi use $20 and build mi, as mi save in a saving pan and build miself. I feel so proud of how I uplifted miself. A feel like a woman, without a man living with and now everything gone,” Taylor said.

Two other vendors, Michael Daley and Leroy Shirley, whose stalls were beside each other, lost approximately $460,000 and $200,000, respectively.

This is the second market fire in downtown Kingston in less than one week. Last Tuesday a fire damaged a section of the Ray Ray Market leaving an estimated $200 million in losses.