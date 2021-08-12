MURRAY MOUNT, St Ann — Andrew Matthews has still not recovered from a fire that ravaged his house and turned his life upside down last December. The farmer came home to the devastating sight of his four-bedroom house engulfed in flames. He lost everything except for the clothes on his back.

“All me bike burn and is it mi use to ride go to my farm that is about seven miles from me house, carry mi water and do everything. All me crop them dead off because mi couldn't get to go care for them the right way. So right now mi still deh a square one,” 51-year-old Matthews told the Jamaica Observer. “Mi just a do little day work and get a $1,500 and that not even can buy food.”

He has been staying with his brother but longs to once again be in a house of his own. He already has the land available.

“Him a tell mi that him want back him zone so mi nuh really have nowhere to stay right now. If a even wah likkle board house mi would build up because mi have the land already. But things rough because me don't have any help,” he said.

“If mi could get a little assistance me would a glad and appreciate it.”

He is still unclear how the blaze, which so drastically changed his life, occurred in the first place.

“When mi in a taxi mi hear people a say house burn down up in the hills but me never know seh a my house. When mi reach home mi come see the fire at the grill a finish off everything. Right there mi weak out, mi couldn't talk because mi feel it to mi core man,” he said. “Up to this day mi nuh know what cause the fire but all mi know is that mi lose everything.”

His niece Ann-Marie Tracey who lives nearby said the incident has left her uncle broken.

“When mi see the house a blaze mi couldn't believe, people did try throw water but that never really help,” she said. “Him don't have anywhere now so it stressing because him nuh get no help. Me and him go Food for the Poor to get a house but nothing never really come of it.”

Anyone who wishes to help Matthews may contact him at (876) 368-1003 or his niece Ann-Marie Tracey at (876) 890-5828.