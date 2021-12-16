MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Councillor for the Bellefield Division Mario Mitchell (People's National Party) has accused Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Crawford of making mischief following her comments that councillors are failing in their responsibility for roadworks in the constituency.

“How she talking about road [as if] we [are] not fixing the roads, that is mischief-making at the highest level. I have done two, or three, roads within the last three months and I have $17 million granted to do from Bellefield to Banana Ground, that is starting in January,” said Mitchell.

The contention stems from the Jamaica Observer's story on Monday headlined: “Crawford blasts councillors for lax approach to improving roads”.

She described as inadequate the response to road rehabilitation by councillors.

“If the councillors were paying more attention to their community roads and the roads that are within their jurisdiction, and they were working as hard or pushing as hard... If they would look outside and try to seek funding from the private sector and some other groups like I have had to do... If they were doing half as much or pushing as much as I am pushing, then the road infrastructure would improve at a much faster rate,” declared Crawford.

The Manchester Municipal Corporation is controlled by the PNP with a majority of eight councillors to the JLP's seven.

The PNP's majority in the corporation was reduced by one last year after Faith Sampson, councillor for the John's Hall Division in Manchester North Western, changed sides to join the ruling JLP.

Mitchell said he has sought funding for road repairs including projects done in honour of Olympians.

“Look at my record of performance…The $17 million (Bellefield to Banana Ground) that was granted was me going out and seeking the money for the road repairs to be done in honour of Elaine Thompson-Herah,” he said.

In October residents and stakeholders joyfully watched the unveiling of a new sign commemorating double Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin for her 800-metre national record at the entrance to what was Overpond, now renamed Natoya Goule Avenue.

The estimated cost of the project to construct storm water drainage and pave the roadway was $6.5 million and was initiated following appeals by Mitchell for the roadway to be done in honour of the Olympian.

Mitchell said roadwork was also done in the community of Clarks Town in Porus.

In the meantime, Councillor Jones Oliphant (People's National Party, Mandeville Division) said he is aware of the deplorable condition of some roads in Mandeville and maintenance work will begin shortly.

“I am aware of them… all cannot be done now, but we will be doing some serious patching and road maintenance in a short while based on our commitment to the parish council roads in the division,” said Oliphant.

Brumalia Road, Wint Road, Newleigh Boulevard, and North Race Course Road are among the municipal roads (parochial) that Oliphant said are to be repaired.