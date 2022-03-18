'Miss P' a gentle giant in the tourism industry

DAYS after two consecutive deaths in her family, the last thing Pauline Miller thought she would be doing was standing proudly to recieve an award from the St James Municipal Corporation for her invaluable contribution to the tourism industry.

Many at Sandals Montego Bay, where Miller has worked since 2003 in the Housekeeping Department, would agree that she gives the brightest smile, the warmest hello and the hardest goodbye.

Miller, who is affectionately call Miss P, has been motivated by her determination to provide for her two daughters.

After hearing about Sandals' commitment to hiring residents from neighbouring communities, Miller knew this was the opportunity she was longing for.

“Back then my eldest daughter was attending teacher's college and my younger daughter was in high school. I really wanted to provide a better life for my kids, so I went to a church in Tucker where Sandals was doing training at the time and I was selected to be a housekeeper,” said Miller.

From those early days Miller displayed a willingness to go above and beyond in a way that is unparalleled to many, but true to her, as she aimed to prove herself as the embodiment of a true Sandals team member.

“I was in so much need for the job that in-between training, I volunteered to work for two months as a housekeeper, just so I could show them my potential. I knew that at the time many people from Tucker were being hired and I needed to show them just how much I needed the job. Shortly after they took me on full time,” Miller added.

Her unwavering devotion as a housekeeper has not gone unnoticed and within her 17 years at Sandals Montego Bay, Miller has won a number of accolades, prizes and awards ranging from Circle of Joy, People's Choice, Resort Team Member of the month and Diamond Team Member of the Year in 2007 and again in 2011. Miller has also successfully completed a course in professional courtesy at the Sandals Corporate University.

With so many awards under her belt, it seems the acknowledgement she received at Sandals Montego Bay prepared her for her future recognition on the regional scale.

In 2021 Miller had to make more room in the trophy case to accept the Parish Honours awarded by head of the St James Municipal Corporation Leeroy Williams for “outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry”.

This latest accolade cements her commitment to her craft, the tourism industry and Jamaica's advancement as a whole.

Miller broke down in tears as she recounted the day she was awarded and just how significant it was to her on both a professional and personal level.

Having lost her father and her nephew just seven and four days prior, she admitted that she was walking around with a heavy heart. However, attending the award ceremony was meant to be the rainbow to a cloudy week.

“I remember sitting among all the recognised names and taking in how important this day was. I was so surprised to hear Pauline Miller from Sandals being called to stage with the select few who were chosen, I was so elated, I felt like my father and nephew were with me in spirit and I made them proud,” said an elated Miller.

Miss P continues to be a brilliant example of a true Sandals professional and has never been shy to express her love for her work family at Sandals Montego Bay along with the gems she has picked up along the way.

While reflecting on her journey she noted: “Sandals is a family that wants to see you grow. Your team members celebrate your highs and support you in your lows. They supported me during my time of grief and when I won my recent award they were overjoyed for me.

“Listen, Sandals has given me the opportunity to send my daughters through school, build my home and allowed me to give back to my community through the Sandals Foundation.”

She added: “It means a lot to me that my efforts in the tourism industry has been recognised on a regional scale. But I learned to 'dance a yard before I danced abroad'. Sandals is my yard and because I have grown at Sandals I am now able to represent myself with pride.”

Now as one of Sandals Montego Bay's top housekeeping trainers, Miller delights in passing on the gems she has found along the way. “I've trained managers who have now gone to work across the Caribbean at other Sandals and countless team members that have a similar story to mine so I empathise with them.

“I tell everyone that the only way to shine at Sandals is to be genuinely excited about providing the best service to our guests. I take pride in being a housekeeper who is good at making the guests smile and I encourage the team to find their place here because there is a place at Sandals for everyone with passion and a goal.”

General manager of Sandals Montego Bay Chris Elliot spoke highly of Miss P and her accomplishments.

He noted that through the many initiatives that Sandals has introduced to improve upon the traits of its team members, many have gone on to be diligent members of the wider Jamaican society.