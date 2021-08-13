OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Verona White was hoping that by now, eight months after her son was shot dead, someone would have been held responsible. She is still awaiting answers.

According to a police report, Delroy Trowers was in a taxi on his way home on January 2 when an argument developed between him and the driver. Trowers allegedly attacked the driver with a knife and the cabbie shot him.

But the grieving mother is convinced the police's statement is flawed.

“The autopsy show say him shot my son from behind. How can a man who was said to attack somebody with a knife get shot from back?” she questioned. “I need some justice for my son because he was innocent. All now mi can't hear anything from the police. I need some updates.”

Her desperate call is an attempt to ease the pain of losing a child she deemed innocent.

“Mi cyaan stop cry because him take my son from me. Is not like he was a gunman or he was wanted or nothing like that. My child wasn't an animal for the system to just forget about him like that. He was my precious [child] and a decent young man,” she said as she wept.

The 24-year-old was laid to rest a week before his birthday on February 16. Both days were nothing less than hellish, said a mournful White.

“The same month that mi suppose to celebrate my son birthday mi had to bury him. It pains my heart so much. Even if I'm smiling I cry on the inside,” she said.

When contacted by the Jamaica Observer, commanding officer for St Ann, Senior Superintendent of Police Dwight Powell, said there has been no breakthrough in the case.

“We have a main suspect but we are yet to locate him,” he said.

But the wait has been unbearable for White. Her sixth of eight children, she said, had dreams of starting his own business. Now, he never will.

“Him have about $60,000 worth of tool to start his own furniture business because that is what he loved. He was very hard-working,” she said, adding that recently she had a dream in which her son told her, 'Mommy, God love mi enuh'.

“That makes me just cry. Even at work I find myself losing focus because I just keep thinking about him,” she said.