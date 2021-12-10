MONTEGO BAY, St James — For 51-year-old mechanic Richard Scott, life has been left upside down since receiving a frightening call on Monday that the place he called home for the past 38 years had gone up in flames.

Scott, a resident of Rose Heights in St James, told the Jamaica Observer that he was at work in the neighbouring parish of Trelawny when he heard the news.

“I was at work and I got a phone call from my son. My son actually got a phone call from his sister-in-law, who lives at the house behind us, telling him that the house burn down. So he called me to let me know,” said Scott.

He said he was shocked by the news as he had left his lady friend, who was visiting, at the house before heading for work.

“So mi seh how the house fi bun down and she did deh deh? She is a big lady weh mi a talk to. She no live there, she only come and go pon weekends,” added Scott.

He said without a second thought he stopped what he was doing and rushed back to his home parish to see what was really taking place at his two-bedroom dwelling.

“I told my secretary and supervisor that my son just call me seh my house bun down so mi need fi stop weh mi a do and go see what is happening. They said no problem, the whole of we deh go see what a gwaan.

“We lock up the garage and we jump inna the car and head back there. When mi go down there mi go see two fire truck, some firemen, and people dung deh,” Scott shared.

He said when he arrived at the premises the house was engulfed in flames with firefighters working tirelessly to tame the fire in an attempt to save his belongings.

But the work of the firefighters was in vain.

“Nothing no save, it's just the clothes wah mi did have pon mi back when mi go a work. A just that mi have now,” said Scott, who is now trying to pick up the pieces to get back on his feet.

“Dem [the firefighters] talk to me and explain everything. Dem a say it was some electrical shortage [that caused the fire].

“They said that I must wait pon a letter from the fire brigade office and try fi get back like mi documents dem wah mi lose and see if mi can get some help,” Scott added without providing any additional information on his female friend who he had left at his house.

He declared that he is appealing for the help of Good Samaritans as he focuses on regaining the items he lost in the blaze.

“Any kind of help mi can get mi will appreciate it. [Whether] it be clothes or things fi try put back a place on the land,” said Scott.

“I've lived there from all the way in 1983 before the house scheme build. We left out of the town and go up there, capture that piece of land, me and my old lady, and we chop out it and build up a little two rooms until we put on the others. A so we start out.

“The piece of land is my own because mi did start pay Housing fi it and mi get the lot number and everything, so a my place. Suh if mi can get help fi put up back something I would be grateful,” added Scott.

Keneisha Vaccianna, acting deputy superintendent for the St James Fire Department, has estimated the loss from the blaze at $5 million.

Noting that two units from the Montego Bay Fire Station in Freeport responded to the fire, Vaccianna told the Observer that initial indications are that the blaze was sparked by an issue with an electric connection.

“Preliminary investigations are thus far pointing in the direction of an electrical fire based off of evidence that were found and interviews with eyewitnesses and occupants,” said Vaccianna.