'Now grandma can focus more on herself'

DONICE Gardner was thrilled to receive a scholarship from an alumni group at The Mico University College yesterday, as it will help to reduce the financial pressure her grandmother faces to pay her school fees.

“My grandmother works every day as a domestic helper to pay for my education, and because of this scholarship she will finally be able to rest, focus more on herself, and to reduce the number of days she works per week,” Gardner said at the handing-over ceremony held at Mico in the Corporate Area.

“Your generosity has inspired me to give back as a teacher and possibly [give] a scholarship to future students like myself,” said Gardner, who is a final-year business education student at Mico.

Another recipient, Ray-Jay Thompson, who studies special education, was ecstatic.

Thompson said he had applied for several scholarships but was surprised after he found out that he got the alumni group — Batch of 146 — scholarship.

“Applying for all scholarships was not easy. I just got a call saying, 'Congratulations, you are a recipient of Batch 146.' At that time, I stopped doing my assignment and I was just giving God thanks and jumping around,” he said.

“The challenges I faced at this noble institution with paying my school fee and completing assignments that are costly will no longer affect me because of this scholarship. My dreams of becoming a special educator will now be successful. Being a recipient is a big moment,” he said.

Thompson and Gardner were among 12 students who received the Batch of 146 scholarship. The alumni group handed over a cheque valued at $1.2 million to the tertiary institution. Each student will receive $100,000 towards tuition.

President of The Mico University College Dr Asburn Pinnock expressed his appreciation for the contribution from the past students.

“What you have done is impactful. You are setting the trend for our current students to follow, which shows that community and service are very important. You could have been doing stuff on your own and going about your business, which is your right, but you have taken the time out to support current students to ensure that they reap some of what you have reaped here at Mico,” he said.