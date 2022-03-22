'Opposition playing to the gallery'

THE Andrew Holness Administration is adamant that the proposal from the Opposition for a cap on the special consumption tax (SCT) on fuel at US$67.50 per barrel is impractical and one that no responsible Jamaican Government would impose at this time.

In his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate last Tuesday, Opposition Leader Mark Golding argued that capping the SCT on fuel would take some pressure off consumers, motorists, and transport operators.

“To us, it would be a meaningful response to the devastating increases in electricity prices and transport costs due to [the] massive increase in the price of oil,” said Golding as he argued that since the Government has not budgeted for a windfall in taxes on oil prices above US$67.50, capping the tax at that price would not adversely affect the budget.

But during an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, Prime Minister Holness scoffed at the proposal from Golding and promised a full response from the Government when Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke closes the budget bebate today.

Holness declared that he would not want to speak too much on the issue, but that did not stop him from firing a potshot at Golding and his team.

“My perspective is that the Opposition is playing to the gallery. It is an easy political thing to say, but I doubt that if you were to speak to them individually, having a true conversation about what is the best way to manage the public's resources [I doubt that] they would [still] propose what they are proposing to you in public.

“So even though they have said that, I would be scared if they actually believe what they are proposing, or that they would do it, because it doesn't make sense,” argued Holness.

He argued that it is impractical to tackle issues such as the rising gas prices with general tax relief.

According to Holness, in a country such as Jamaica where there are high levels of inequality, a decision to cap the SCT on gas would benefit the people who are well off at the same rate as it would benefit the people who are suffering.

“What you would end up doing is giving people who have significant buffers in their income, protection. While yes, the person who doesn't have the buffer would get protection, but that does not change the relative inequality.

“So what's better to do, from the revenue you are collecting, is to take it and then target it to the people who need it, because you want to ensure that the taximan, the persons who have to pay bus fares, you target it to those persons,” argued Holness.

He charged that his Administration has already shown that it has the ability to provide targeted intervention to the people who really need it.

“We do have a system of identifying persons who should benefit from a transfer — and this is a standard thing — we call it unconditional cash transfer, and we do that almost every day through PATH [Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education]. We take a portion of the budget and we transfer it to persons who have been identified as persons who are in need of the support. There is no complaint about that.

“It is now, 'How do we refine it and fine-tune and make it more seamless that we don't have to interfere with the revenue,', because you need the revenues to be stable and predictable and then you take out what you need from the revenue and target it to the people who need it,” added Holness as he argued that this is a far more efficient way of ensuring that the most vulnerable and the neediest are the people who benefit from the Government's intervention measures.