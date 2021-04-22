PHOTO: #PlantATree

Thursday, April 22, 2021

United States Chargé d'Affaires John McIntyre (left) and Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr (second right), along with their families, plant two trees at the lawns of the embassy in St Andrew in commemoration of Earth Day, today.

