'Science again,' accused gang leader mumbles as power outage hits trial

A power outage on Thursday at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, where 33 alleged members of the Klansman Gang are on trial, evoked a sarcastic “Science again” from accused leader of the criminal organisation Andre “Blackman” Bryan.

Just under an hour of the first 77 minutes of a recording of an April 4, 2019 call between Witness Number One and two alleged members of the gang being played, the intense exchange was gathering momentum when the lights dipped and the screens in the courtroom went blank. In the few moments before the court's private power supply kicked in Bryan mumbled “Science again” — a colloquial term for sorcery.

Since the trial began last September prosecutors have had to fight tooth and nail to surmount several roadblocks in order to have the phones, the compact discs with the recordings and the transcripts of those recordings entered into evidence. They finally succeeded after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on Monday ruled that the recordings were in fact admissible as evidence under the 2017 Evidence Act.

On Tuesday the three transcripts of the recordings, which had previously been blocked, were also successfully tendered and admitted into evidence. However, the court day was almost spent by the time the Crown indicated it would be recalling the main witness to the stand.

On Wednesday morning, technical difficulties at the remote location from which the witness has been testifying prevented him from hearing the audio clearly, leading to a premature adjournment.

On Thursday, testimony provided by the witness elicited another sarcasm-laced grumble from Bryan.

The former gang member, turned Crown witness, had been asked to explain why he chose to utter the words “Yeah man, dem haffi go,” in relation to three of the accused — Marco Miller, alias Hezzie; Andre Smith, also called Bolo; and Pete Miller, alias Smokie — who were being marked for death.

The witness's explanation that “I was just playing my part so the gang can continue to have confidence and trust in me”, resulted in Bryan declaring, “Yuh did a do it good.”