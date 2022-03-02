'Send him home please'

RUNAWAY BAY, St Ann — February 26 was the last time relatives of 65-year-old Clyde Taylor saw or heard from him. This has been the longest they have not been in touch with him and it has been an agonising wait for news of his whereabouts. Taylor is the manager of Fisherman's Point Resort in Ocho Rios. His sister is Vana Taylor, the resort's managing director and chairman for the Ocho Rios/Runaway Bay Chapter of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.

“Everybody is in shock; none of us expected something like this to ever happen. The strange thing also is that we can't find his car and all calls [to his cellphone] have gone unanswered. The more time pass we get worried because with all that is going on in Jamaica right now we have to be [worried],” his youngest daughter, Shamara Taylor, told the Jamaica Observer.

“Even if my dad goes out at night he would come home, or if something comes up he would call to let us know what was happening. He always answers his phone and if he doesn't, he always calls back,” she added.

The 31-year-old said the family is not aware of any medical condition which would cause her dad to stray.

“The only thing he has is high blood pressure and he has it under control, so I don't think there is any sort of illness affecting him,” she said.

Before leaving his home in Salem, Runaway Bay, Clyde appeared to be perfectly fine, according to Shamara. He told his sister Vana that he was heading out for a few hours.

He was wearing a striped blue and orange long sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

“My aunt saw him and he said he was going into Ochi to do something. She asked if he was coming back and he said, 'More than likely',” Shamara told the Observer.

As he usually does, Taylor checked in with the resort. A few hours after leaving home, he called and spoke with one of his employees.

“He usually checks on whoever is on the last shift and he told her he was in Ochi but he wasn't sure if he was going to stop by the hotel. So, based on what we know, that was his last conversation,” Shamara said.

The distraught family is hoping for Taylor's safe return.

“Even if somebody robbed him they can take whatever they want but just send him home please. We just desperately need him to come back,” his daughter Shamara pleaded.