'Serial sexual harasser' plagues women at JUTC

A Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) manager, who has been described as a “serial sexual harasser” by some female employees, has been reportedly interdicted while the company conducts a probe into the allegations against him.

Last Thursday the JUTC did not confirm or deny if the manager had been interdicted as it said it could not comment extensively on the matter.

“As regards the instant issue, we can confirm that we are aware of reports from some female employees and an investigation is currently being done. However, we are, at this time, unable to provide further information as we do not wish to compromise or prejudice the investigations,” Cecil Thoms, corporate communications manager at the JUTC, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The JUTC takes such allegations very seriously and does not tolerate inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. Our employees are encouraged to bring such matters to our attention at any time, without fear of any adverse action being taken against them for doing so,” added Thoms.

However, a number of present and former female employees of the State-owned bus company have told the Observer that the manager made their lives hell because they rejected his demands for sexual favours.

“You get approached for sex and when you don't give in, him victimise you. Is like him mek him friend dem sit down in the depot and if dem even go road and do one or two trips, him call dem in and take dem bus and give you, even though fi dem duty nuh done,” alleged one former JUTC employee.

“The next thing, him will go take a defective bus, one without sun visor, or one where the seat tie up with rope, to give you to go road. Him thing is that you can't stay in the depot once you never give him what him want, even if your bus defective,” added the former employee.

Another female, who pleaded for her name to be withheld because she is still employed to the JUTC, told the Observer that she has seen a number of her colleagues resign because they believed that was the only option to escape this man who allegedly targeted them.

“Him always declare that him is politically connected and so anybody report him, nothing nah come of it. Mi get the worst duty on the roster from mi reject him,” charged the woman.

“It has been going on for a while and it appears we nah get no justice. Him interdicted now because it start go public, but a long time it a gwaan,” she added.

This was supported by another former employee who said she had to provide a shoulder for several of his victims between 2016 and when she resigned last year.

“I am not with the company any more and it is not my intention to bash my company because I spent several years there, but I happen to know the allegations against him are true. I have seen him in action and I have heard the horror stories of the ladies, but whenever I encouraged them to put it in writing they said they were afraid of victimisation.

“Or even when they wrote the report they would leave out the details, like they would say 'I am being victimised' but they would not state the instances when he harassed them,” said the former employee.

She said while she was not harassed she saw him in action and spoke to him about his behaviour on more than one occasion.

“But he did not change because he is politically aligned. On one occasion another manager told him how blatant and obvious his actions were in his request for sexual favours from a female and he responded, 'She a man or she a woman? after a nuh man me a beg,'” alleged the former employee.