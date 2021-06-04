'She mek people saying Trelawny woman dem a yam head'

NEW ROAD, Trelawny — People living in the New Road section of Warsop in Trelawny are bewildered by the decision of 23-year-old Stephina Ralston, affectionately called Apple, to ask the court to drop charges against her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Anthony Bailey, who is accused of nearly hacking her to death with a kitchen knife on Thursday, April 15.

Prudence Rhoomes, the woman who is said to have fostered Ralston since she was two years old, is among those voicing objection to Ralston's stance.

“How could she be asking for the case to be dropped against someone who nearly killed her? Well, if him get free and come out and abuse her again she has nobody to blame than herself,” Rhoomes argued.

One vocal member of a group of women who spoke to the Jamaica Observer but asked that their names not be mentioned, said that Ralston should be sanctioned by the judge for public mischief when she returns to court.

“Apple wicked! She is wicked! The judge should try and sentence her to spend at least five years at Fort Augusta [former women's prison] because she wasting the court's time, stationery and even her life,” the strident woman said.

“She mek people on social media saying Trelawny woman dem a yam head and don't have no sense, but Apple don't born in Trelawny, she come from Kingston and come here to live from she a baby.”

Rhoomes confirmed that Ralston is originally from Kingston.

“She was a good student coming up from primary to high school and I raised her in the church,” shared Rhoomes.

The April 15 incident in which Ralston was attacked and stabbed mercilessly, allegedly by Bailey in a shop at New Road, moments before the start of the nightly curfew, was still fresh in the memory of the residents yesterday.

Bailey, who was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder, appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court in Clark's Town on Monday and was remanded in custody until June 9.

Yesterday residents, who recounted that blood from Ralston's wounds was spattered all over the shop, pointed to the bloodstains still visible on sections of the wall inside the business establishment.

Ralston received several knife cuts and was rushed to Percy Junor Hospital in Spalding, Manchester, where she was admitted in critical condition.

“Her tripe [intestines] was coming out and she had to be wrapped up in a thick towel and rushed to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, and now she a talk bout fi free the man,” one of the women who had gathered around the news team said.

“She is very lucky because on her way to hospital the van run out of gas,” said another.

One woman, though, argued that Ralston is already missing Bailey, also known as Israel, and as such wants his release.

“You don't see seh is want she want to be with Israel again so she want him fe free up? She say everyone deserves a second chance,” she argued. “It is her life.”

Another resident interjected: “She don't sound like a sensible person. She is confused and don't know what to do.”

The residents also questioned whether Ralston is really pregnant.

“How yuh fi go do surgery and pregnant? When she get chop up she did surgery over Spaldings, you know. My daughter was supposed to do surgery, she had gallstone and when the doctor checked her out she was three months' pregnant and she couldn't do surgery, so how the hell you go do surgery and pregnant? The judge need to check it out,” one woman stated.

Another agreed: “Apple nuh pregnant.”