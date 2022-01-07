'Spiritual Prosperity Adventure' featuring Douglas Orane, Donna Duncan-Scott, Peter Melhado

Prominent business leaders Douglas Orane, Donna Duncan-Scott and Peter Melhado will advocate the combination of spiritual and financial discliplines to achieve prosperity, in what is being dubbed “A 12-week Spiritual Prosperity Adventure”.

St Andrew-based Temple of Light Centre (TOL) will present its spiritual-financial series beginning January 12, 2022, anchoring it on the well-established financial and spiritual prowess of the Jamaican trio, plus several other local and international counterparts.

“This personal transformation programme is geared towards the application of spiritual, behavioural, and financial principles, which are the foundation of sustainable financial growth,” said Sandra Cooper, chairman of the Temple of Light Centre for Spiritual Living Leadership Council.

“Participants will be guided to set personal financial goals, learn financial strategies to facilitate recovery from debt and embrace spiritual disciplines and personal traits that support the development of a positive money mindset,” said Cooper.

The list of speakers also includes influential local and international religious leaders and professionals in behaviour change, relationship and wellness coaching. The programme will run on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm via Zoom.

Orane is past chairman and CEO of the GraceKennedy Group; Duncan-Scott is group executive director at Jamaica Money Market Brokers, and Melhado is chairman of Sagicor Group Jamaica.

Special guest Rev Dr Michelle Medrano, minister of the Centres for Spiritual Living and head of the Financial Wellness Ministry at the Mile-Hi Church in Lakewood, Colorado, will present on the spiritual principles of prosperity at the opening session on January 12.

Other presenters include Temple of Light Pastor John Scott; Marguerite Orane; Dennise Williams; Dr Tamu Davidson; Elizabeth Terry and Sandra Cooper.

“Our decision to offer this programme was sparked by the buzz of conversation around people's struggle to make ends meet during these challenging times,” Cooper told the Jamaica Observer.

“We know that many people are unable to earn and are experiencing much anxiety around money at this time. We also know that there are others who are thriving as a result of opportunities arising out of the pandemic.

“What makes this so? Our 12-week Spiritual Prosperity Adventure will explore this phenomenon as we seek to expand participants' thinking/mindset/consciousness around money and our relationship with money,” she added.