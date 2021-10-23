Kevin Simpson says he spares no effort to share the life-threatening encounters he has had with gunmen while operating his taxi. His aim, he said, is to ensure that his fellow taxi drivers remain vigilant while working, or even in the comfort of their homes.

“I'm not afraid to tell people my story, because taxi work a dangerous work. Wi need fi know and be aware,” said Simpson, who admitted that he's unable to identify the men who had robbed him at gunpoint on separate occasions.

He told the Jamaica Observer that the first incident happened a few years ago while he was on his way home after a hard day's work.

“I was going home one night and I saw two of my friends at a shop, so I pull over and was talking to them. About four minutes after that, two gunman walk up and say 'Don't move',” Simpson related, adding that the men ended up taking $10,000 from him. He wasn't sure how much they took from his friends.

“It was a frightening experience, because it was the first time mi experience something like that. I was about five minutes from my home,” he said.

His second encounter came about four weeks ago at his house.

Simpson stated that he had been asleep. His girlfriend and stepdaughter were also in the house with him, but his 38-year-old brother was in the yard having a drink.

About 12:30 am, a man armed with a gun approached his brother and demanded that he enter the house through a window then open the locked front door.

His brother, fearing for his life, followed the instruction and let the man into the house.

Simpson said that initially he did not hear anything. However, he awoke to hear the gunman's threat to kill everyone in the house if his room door was not opened.

“When I peep I realise is a gunman,” Simpson said. “That is why I always tell my brother to stop staying out so late and drinking. It was a bad experience.”

Simpson said that he opened the door and was able to run outside, cellphone in hand, and call the police, while praying that the man wouldn't harm the people left inside the house.

“Nobody never get hurt. I called the police and they were very responsive. They came within five to 10 minutes. Mi have to congratulate them, because them come quickly to the scene,” he said, noting that the robber, who was not found by the police, got two cellphones in the end.

Still shaken by the incidents, Simpson said, “Up to now, as six o'clock come mi waan go home,” he said. “Sometimes mi cyaan sleep until after that time (12:30) a night-time. The least little thing mi hear outside, mi get nervous.”

Name: Kevin Simpson

Age: 41 years old

Length of career: Over 10 years

Route: Junction to Santa Cruz