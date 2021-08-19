CORAL SPRING, Trelawny — The uncertainty surrounding the reopening of school in September — stemming from the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis — could be exacerbated if Government does not expedite negotiations with teachers for a new and improved contract.

Newly installed president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Winston Smith, indicated that Government's current offer of 2.5 per cent on salaries has been flatly rejected by the membership.

“A swift and satisfactory completion of our claim is all we ask. Please, Madam Minister, countenance the thought that controlling the impact of COVID-19 is not the sole requirement for effective reopening of schools islandwide. Teachers are fed up. We fed up, fed up bad!” Smith expressed to thunderous applause on Monday night.

“The 2.5 per cent is not going to work. That will not happen. You will never live to see that happen where the the teachers of Jamaica, with a Jamaica Teachers' Association, accept a 2.5 per cent,” he insisted.

Smith was speaking during the investiture ceremony of the JTA's 57th annual conference hosted at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny, after assuming the presidency from Jasper Gabriel.

Smith warned, too, that if negotiations for a better salary package are not accelerated, a resulting mass migration of teachers will dwarf the exodus of the Israelites out of Egypt in the biblical story.

“I am saying to all those who are hearing me, if this negotiation does not come through quickly, with the teachers in mind, Jamaica will see an exodus of teachers that will make the exodus in Moses' day look like child's play. We are calling on the ministers of education [and] finance and the public service to avert that tragedy,” the newly installed JTA president warned.

“Colleagues, it appears as if this scant regard is shown to the profession and as a result these countries are benefiting from our expertise, while our Jamaican students and the country suffer.

“Jamaica will continue to lose some of its best and most experienced teachers to foreign countries, who will constantly recruit our teachers because they see in us what successive governments in Jamaica have failed to do. It's either they fail to do or they fail to see in us the quality, commitment, competence, where the other jurisdictions are seeing and, as such, are coming to Jamaica in droves to recruit our teachers,” Smith said.

He vented his frustration at the disregard meted out to teachers, who, he claimed, have been waiting since August 15, 2020 for another sit-down with Government to iron out a salary package.

“It baffles me to know that in a time like this when teachers have gone way beyond the call of duty to ensure that teaching and learning continue during such a deadly pandemic, that at this conference we are yet to have a single meeting, even as much as to start the discussion for our claim. This, colleagues, does not seem to represent that the Government is truly serious about the matter at hand. Had they been very serious, our negotiation would have been treated with alacrity and purpose,” he argued.

The JTA president added: “Since that fateful day the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has not come back to the teachers of Jamaica — the fifth of May — and today is the 15th of August.”

Smith argued that, in the past, Government would have had “even if it's a Nicodemus meeting before conference”.

He called on Education Minister Fayval Williams to intervene on the teachers' behalf.

“The responsibility of education is in your hands, and we will help to make you look good. And so we are depending on you. Honourable Minister, may I just remind you that the success of your ministry and, indeed, your effective governance depend on the teachers being satisfied and [having] the capacity to deliver quality outputs,” Smith said.

The education minister was slated to address the three-day conference yesterday.

The conference was held under the theme: 'Bridging the Digital and Social Divide: Transforming Education for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development'.