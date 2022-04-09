'Tenno Tenno' looking to swap taxi business for career in music

IT is said that one can find great opportunities in almost any situation, and for 25-year-old Duhaney Park taxi driver Jazeel “Tenno Tenno” Johnson, this statement holds true.

He said without his employment as a taxi driver he would not have had the many opportunities he has benefited from to push his music career forward, given that he has big dreams of being a legend in the dancehall space.

Johnson, in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, recalled a few years ago when prominent reggae artiste and producer Leroy Sibbles took his taxi and gave him encouraging words, which he said motivated him to start taking his music career seriously.

According to Johnson, this encounter with Sibbles spurred numerous opportunities that have benefited his career.

“Leroy Sibbles just discover me in a car — jump in a me car and tell me seh 'Fi a young youth you nuffi in a dem taxi thing yah. You too young fi this.' It just give me a wider inspiration and mek me start think [more] on the music,” Johnson said.

He told the Observer that his stage name, Tenno Tenno, is a variation from his nickname at St Mary's College when his friends called him Size Ten because of his shoe size.

“It bring me to know more producers and artistes, so if me never did a run taxi it would a more slower in the process. Me start get fi go some stage show, me start get fi go more studio, interact with more artistes. So, me just a tek time build me fan base now [with] social media pages. Everything kind a go smooth now,” says Johnson.

Operating a taxi for the past five years, Johnson said though there are moments when he has “wild thoughts”, more often than not he feels lucky because he can see where his career is steadily growing.

Adding that he has to express gratitude at his ability to make an honest living, Johnson said, “Me give thanks fi it yes. A it put me bread inna me pocket — me nah go hide and talk.”

Johnson said he is dedicated to driving his taxi and his music career because these are what opened doors for him.

He said a number of his friends in the music industry have made songs about taxi drivers after observing the work that he is doing.

“Me still a drive fi people and all a dat, you know, so me just a dream fi me career take off weh me can own me own car, weh me can better me life and me friend and me family dem life,” declared Johnson.

Name: Jazeel “Tenno Tenno” Johnson

Age: 25 years old

Length of Career: Five years

Route: Duhaney Park to Price Rite Supermarket