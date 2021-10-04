LIKE thousands of other students who will be graduating from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona come November, Brandon Vassell had high hopes of celebrating his milestone with his father and other relatives after successfully completing three years of study.

The 22-year-old, who pursued a degree in hotel management and management studies, was especially looking forward to taking graduation pictures with his father Eustace, which had been a father-son tradition ever since the youngster completed basic school.

But on Thursday, September 23, the day Vassell was scheduled to take his graduation photographs, his father passed away at the Spanish Town Hospital.

“Honestly, the day that I got the news was the worst day of my life. That's the only way I can describe it,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

Vassell said his sister broke the sad news to him at home about 8:00 am, after his mother, another sister and her boyfriend went to visit Eustace who was being treated at the hospital.

“When my sister told me, I was frozen in my tracks. I just stood there for about five minutes just staring into space because I couldn't process the news I heard. I didn't know how to react. My sister was just there looking at me, my eyes were filled with tears. She was telling me to calm down because we have to be strong for our mom,” he said.

However, Vassell's wave of melancholic emotion intensified.

“I fell straight to my knees. My niece's book container was on the ground, and I just threw my hands in it and destroyed it to the point where my hands were bleeding all over. My heart was beating so fast until I started to experience shortness of breath. I felt like I was dying, that's the only way I can describe what I was going through,” he said.

Vassell explained that his 65-year-old father got the flu, then developed a fever after caring for his mother who had the flu a few weeks ago.

He also noted that his father, who was diabetic, had lost his appetite and was not taking his insulin treatment for his condition when he got the flu.

“That [diabetes] really caused the problem for him. Even after the fever lifted, he was still feeling sick. He was dehydrated… he was weak. He blacked out once because he wasn't eating or drinking water to the point where my brother and I had to lift him up to carry him to his bed,” he said. Vassell said his father refused to go to the hospital because he feared contracting the novel coronavirus there.

“It got to the point where we had to take him there because he was just too sick to stay home. He was admitted and was fed through a tube. They (his relatives) only saw him once while at the hospital because he was on the isolation ward,” he said.

Eustace, according to his son, tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated at the hospital.

“That's literally how he died. They tested him for it a day after he was there then the positive result came back about two days after that. His lungs collapsed because he was fighting to breathe when he was on the ventilator,” said Brandon, noting that his dad was not vaccinated against the virus.

All the pain that Vassell had endured from several injuries couldn't compare to what he felt after losing his father.

“I never experienced pain like that in my life. I sprained my hands three times, and a nail ran through my foot. I can't find anything to describe the pain I was feeling — no physical pain, not even heartbreak. Nothing can come close to the pain I am going through. When the morning I heard [the sad news] I wouldn't wish that on anybody,” he said.

“When he heard that I was graduating this year I was still overseas but my mom told me that he couldn't wait 'til I come home so that we could go take my graduation pictures. I would always laugh and say I will soon be home. I know he wouldn't be able to carry me because he was at the hospital but there is no time to actually hear that your parent died. He was looking forward to that day even more than I was because I knew I was only taking pictures. To get the news on the day it was devastating,” he said.

Crying all the way from his home at Wander Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine, to UWI, Mona that same day, Vassell managed to take his graduation photographs.

“Nobody was expecting me to still go because my sister came to me and she was crying and asked me [about taking pictures] and I told her I wasn't sure and my mother was telling me that it's okay if I don't want to go. But I realised how much he was looking forward to the day, so I knew for sure he would've wanted me to attend. So that gave me the motivation to get up and go,” he said.

Vassell said he will continue to make his late father proud because that's what he would have wanted.

“I know he's watching me still. Just as how he would have loved to see me on that Thursday. I can just imagine his reaction if he saw me, he is my biggest fan. I just smile whenever I think about it because his reaction always warms my heart,” said Vassell.