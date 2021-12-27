'There are still good people out there'

EFFORTVILLE, Clarendon —When her father died in a traffic mishap two years ago, Crystal Samuels was thrown into a tailspin. Without his financial support, the 17-year-old had to drop out of school and she gave up on her dream of becoming a nurse.

Then kind-hearted neighbours from the community of Effortville, where she's lived all her life, came to her rescue; and so the idea of a charity cookout was introduced.

Twenty-four-year-old Miguel Williamson spearheaded the initiative which raised approximately $50,000. That will cover the cost of nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects. There was an additional $30,000 in donations that will be used for Samuels's uniforms and other school supplies. In January, she will start classes at the Institute of Career Choice, a private institution.

“The charity cookout was aimed at giving back to children in terms of assisting them with school supplies. Crystal Samuels was, however, our main beneficiary as her father died after he was hit by a motor vehicle a little over two years ago. He used to hustle to send her to school but naturally after he died all that stopped,” explained Williamson. “Her mother is currently self-employed but is unable to meet the needs of her child. That is the reason why I stepped in, because I know how it feels to have only one source of income and when that source is no longer a part of the family it's really hard to cover all the bases and do all that needs to be done to fill the empty spot.”

He said he has always offered a helping hand to those in need, giving schoolmates lunch money, food and bus fare while in high school. But the magnitude of his latest effort has surprised even him.

“I have helped persons in and out of the community before but this is the biggest so far,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He was happy, he said, to be able to help the teenager achieve her goals. The support received from other residents has moved him.

“She is 19 years old, a brilliant individual who was dealt an unfair blow in life through no fault of hers. Putting out the effort to assist just goes to show that, no matter what, there are still good people out there with good hearts,” said Williamson who is an event promoter.

Another charity event is scheduled for next July. The beneficiaries will be the mentally ill.

“I don't do these things to make a profit for self gain but to assist persons from a wide cross section who are in need,” Williamson said.

A grateful Samuels is looking forward to making the most of the opportunity from the recent initiative.

“This assistance will help me in a very big way. Since I had stopped going to school, I didn't get to take any subjects. Now I am being given a second chance to do those so I can have a chance at completing my secondary education and move on with my life,” she said.

“I want to thank Mr Williamson and the rest of his Loyalty Vacae team for doing this for me. Because of them I am now able to complete school and move on to better myself and my mother, and later in life assist others in a way similar to what I'm getting now. I am really very happy and could not have asked for a better Christmas gift than this,” she said.