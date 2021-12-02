'Things at work just nice now'

Patrick Lalor didn't have to think twice when asked to share his most heart-warming and heartbreaking experiences working with HIV patients.

While his Jamaica AIDS Support for Life (JASL) colleagues gave separate occurrences, Lalor, the non-profit organisation's policy and advocacy officer, said he had both experiences in one story of a JASL client who almost lost his job when a new security guard at his workplace viciously spread word that he had AIDS.

Lalor said he was alerted about the situation by a JASL case manager in 2018 after the man, an outstanding client in JASL's care, started to under perform.

“We have case managers at each JASL site and one of them called me one day to say, 'I have a client who has been in our care for almost 10 years and has been virally suppressed and all of a sudden, this client stopped taking medication, viral load gone up, the client is not getting well,' ” Lalor told reporters and editors at a recent Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange.

“He just started doing terribly,” Lalor continued. “I was trying to ask him [the client] what happened because the case manager told me he was a model client who she would bring to sessions to talk to the other clients who are not doing well.”

According to Lalor, the man, who was working at a prominent company in the Corporate Area for more than 10 years, started experiencing intense discrimination due to the actions of the security guard.

“The security guard told him she knows him from somewhere and not only is he gay but him have AIDS. She started to spread that all over the company and everybody was pulling away from him,” Lalor said.

Detailing how the client's situation at his workplace got worse, Lalor said the security guard bought a tin of Lysol disinfectant and each morning after the client pushed the gate to enter the workplace she sprayed the area he had touched.

“What even happened one day was that he went through the gate and she said 'Nuh touch the gate; mi nuh want you lef you AIDS pon the gate. And he said 'Woman, I want you leave me alone'.

“He was up in her face and a little shuffle happened between both of them and the company wrote him a letter to say, 'Despite the numerous complaints you have made against the security guard, your behaviour today was unacceptable and if this is repeated…,” said Lalor.

He added that even the food vendor who sold lunches to the workers at the organisation started to scorn the client whenever he went to make a purchase.

The client became demotivated to the point where he no longer wanted to go to work. He made several complaints to the human resources department at the company but nothing was done to address the situation.

Lalor said JASL decided to intervene in the matter by writing to the company on behalf of the client, pointing out its responsibilities and duty of care to its employees. As a result of JASL's intervention, the security guard was dismissed from the company.

Lalor said he was pleased that there was a good outcome from the situation.

“What was heart-warming was when I saw the gentleman in the lobby coming for his regular appointment at JASL and he said, 'Bwoy, I don't know what unnu do but things at work just nice now and back to normal and everybody a say the security should have been fired long time ago.' It was just heart-warming to know that our intervention there helped this man,” he said.