'This is not a joke'

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation Richard Creary is pushing for all government entities to lead by example and stop doing business with private companies that do not have trade licences.

“No Government entity should be doing business with a business that is not compliant with trade licence,” declared Creary during last Thursday's monthly meeting of the corporation.

Creary called for a national adoption of his proposal even as he admitted that the St Mary Municipal Corporation is having a “difficulty” implementing it at the parish level.

He had previously announced that his corporation would have brought the policy into effect on November 1, 2021.

In anticipation of that date, the corporation wrote to its more than 100 suppliers of goods, advising them about the new requirement. However, only 14 of them so far have presented proof that they have trade licences and Creary argued that this was “absolutely ridiculous”.

In a warning to businesses Creay declared, “Obviously persons think this is a joke. Well, it is not.”

He said he is aware that only a few companies in Port Maria's commercial hub are in possession of trade licences, which, under law, suppliers of goods are required to have.

“Trade licences funds the municipal corporation and we cannot continue to give up this revenue... I am adamant that we are going to find suppliers who are compliant with trade licence... I prefer to pay a little more for goods from somebody who is compliant rather than buying goods from somebody who is not,” Creary declared.

The corporation chairman also disclosed that he has brought his proposal to the attention of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, who reportedly promised to have the matter discussed by the Cabinet.

“The minister seems to like the idea and said he will be taking it to another level to have that discussion, and I am hoping that something will come out of that,” said Creary.

He told the meeting that McKenzie has appointed him to chair a committee of municipality chairmen which will examine ways to enhance the collection of property tax and trade licence fees.

Those discussions are yet to be completed, but Creary has already decided that one formal recommendation will be for municipalities to do business only with holders of trade licences.