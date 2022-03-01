SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — The long-standing issue of broken guard rails on the Lacovia Bridge near here worsened on Sunday following a crash which claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Police named the deceased as Demarco Deeble, otherwise called Pie, of Burnt Ground District in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that about 1:30 am, Deeble was travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car towards Santa Cruz when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guard rail on the Lacovia Bridge.

Deeble was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Councillor for the Santa Cruz Division Christopher Williams (Jamaica Labour Party), and community relations officer for the National Works Agency's (NWA) southern region Howard Hendriks on Monday highlighted the need for repairs on the bridge.

Williams said the situation is “scary” especially for children and people who walk on the bridge, which spans the Black River.

“This bridge has been damaged for many years now; I am talking about the railing on either side of the bridge… We have been making complaints at the municipal corporation and we have reported [the issue] to the National Works Agency. Three weeks ago a letter was sent off to [EG] Hunter, the head of NWA, hoping we can get the situation addressed,” said Williams.

“This is scary. We have children who, when they are coming from school, they basically are down that side. People walk along that bridge. The condition now [has worsened], especially after the accident,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hendriks told the Jamaica Observer that the NWA is awaiting funding as an estimate was recently submitted for the repairs needed on the bridge.

Williams further called on the minister with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, to intervene.

“…Please, I'm asking for some assistance to get the railing and sidewalk [fixed] before we have any other serious incident or more loss of life,” he said.

“I have been asking for five years now. We are desperate now,” he added.

Williams also implored motorists to be cautious while traversing the main road.

“Be extra careful when travelling along the Lacovia Bridge,” he said.