Echoes of “To God be the glory!” could be heard at Mamby Park Baptist Church in St Andrew on Tuesday, as The Jamaica Baptist Women's Federation (JBWF) celebrated 100 years of service to communities across Jamaica.

The celebratory service, under the theme “Celebrating 100 Glorious Years: Remembering, Rejoicing and Renewing”, welcomed several leaders and guests who share similar dreams of development, especially for young and abused women in the society.

The JBWF has hundreds of branches in Baptist churches across Jamaica. It has partnered with several organisations including the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation to advocate for abused women, teenage girls and children.

Majorie Fletcher, who is the coordinator of the JBWF 100th year-long celebration activities, said, “I count it a joy to be here at this time… this is a historic celebration”.

The JBWF's latest project is the renovation of a five-bedroom house which was donated to become a shelter for abused women and teenage girls.

“We want to launch our shelter for abused women and children We are therefore asking you to support all our activities,” said Fletcher.

President of the JBWF Hillary Morgan described the 100th year achievement as a milestone. She said the women in the federation have been charged to continue the work of their founding mothers.

Morgan said the projects for the year will assist members of the JBWF and the wider population. All sites of the JBWF will receive assistance to facilitate the use of technology through training sessions.

According to Morgan, more focus will be placed on the physical, mental and spiritual needs of members of the JBWF.

She said the JBWF will engage communities in parenting seminars which will be available for women who need assistance with caring for their children, such as teenage mothers.

Morgan added that the JBWF is creating a pledge system for each of its members to give $200 monthly that will go towards special projects.

“Likkle-likkle mek nuf- nuff, and one-one cocoa full basket,” declared Morgan.

The JBWF was commended by the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) for its continued effort to help fund the development of the Garland Hall Memorial Children's Home in St James. The home was established in 1957, after the JBWF raised funds to purchase land for its construction.

The organisation is now working to establish a transitional home for ageing wards in St James. This is to be set up on property next to the Garland Hall Children's Home.

Acting General Secretary of the JBU Reverend Merlene Hyde-Riley said it can depend on the JBWF to complete any task.

“You go about doing the work of the Lord quietly, yet effectively… as one of the longest Baptist federations in the world, we can learn from you,” said Hyde-Riley.

Dr Tamika Peart, who represented Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange, said, the minister is pleased with the work of the JBWF. Peart said Grange is encouraging the FBWF to work closely with her ministry.

According to Peart, the ministry is working on a strategic action plan to eradicate gender violence and believes violence should be targeted from a gender perspective.

She said the JBWF's work adds to the conversation about the church's role in the development of society to move past gender-based violence.

“May you continue to give yourselves to the families of the church, knowing it connects with the families of the country,” said Peart.

The Reverend Dr Neville Callam, former general secretary of the Baptist World Alliance, who was the main speaker at the launch ceremony, reflected on how the JBWF was formed and gave an overview of the success of the federation so far.

“The JBWF is among the first four Baptist unions of its kind in the world,” said Callam as he noted that the JBWF is the oldest national Baptist women's organisation in the Caribbean, and the fourth oldest in the world.

He commended the work of the federation and made special mention of the women's shelter that is being renovated. He also mentioned an agricultural loan fund which the JBWF has created to assist people who are seeking economic empowerment through agriculture.