'Tough pill to swallow'

LEADERS in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry have rejected allegations made by employees who said they were experiencing unfair treatment in a slavery-like working environment.

The Jamaica Observer's lead story on Monday reported employees complaining about the deterioration of their mental health which, they said, was fuelled by poor work conditions and salary alterations in the sector.

But heads of the BPOs countered that the sector has helped to improve the employment rate, focuses on the well-being of employees and heavily abides by Jamaican labour laws.

President of Global Services Association of Jamaica Gloria Henry argued that with Jamaica operating within a globally competitive industry the “negative, generalised and sensationalised news” can hinder the country's economic development.

“Whilst we welcome the partnership with local media to highlight aspects of the industry that impact our people, it is very concerning that there was a lack of due diligence performed in ascertaining the different points of view of employees within the industry. This sector has been inspected continuously during the pandemic, therefore if we had any occupational safety issues this would have been identified,” Henry said.

She emphasised that the BPO sector, which has employed more than 50,000 Jamaicans, maintains the highest levels of global standards and is regularly audited externally by clients and internally by its organisations.

With regard to labour laws governing sick leave, Henry said many employees are afforded the opportunity of doing overtime whether to make up hours or for additional remuneration and they will be paid for work done.

She also noted that incentives are set based on meeting established, communicated and impact-related metrics which employees are aware of, and if they fail to meet those requirements, they will not be paid 100 per cent incentives.

Sharing a similar point, head of ibex Jamaica Jaime Vergara added, “The BPO industry, like many other industries in Jamaica, pay for time worked. The fact that some companies offer free of charge transportation to its employees is considered a benefit. At the same time, I can confirm that any employee that has sick days accrued per the law and calls in a sick day would have that day paid.”

Chairman and chief executive officer at itelBPO Solutions Yoni Epstein also countered reports of the BPO sector being a sweatshop. He said the label depicts a lack of understanding of the industry.

“Itel has nearly 3,000 people in Jamaica alone and we have grown on the back of Jamaicans that have provided exemplary customer service to our US-based clients,” Epstein said.

“In 2022, to still have that argument of modern-day slavery is a very tough pill to swallow because we are constantly doing things in order to engage with our team members and provide better facilities, to provide better benefit for employees — even the ones you spoke to that are working for several years for the same company,” he said.

He stressed that the BPO industry continues to provide job opportunities to young Jamaicans who might not have completed the secondary and tertiary levels of education or got the chance to start a career.

“There are many people who make careers out of it, who go up the value chain, become supervisors, become managers, country managers, vice-presidents of our organisations but the opportunity it provides to young Jamaicans is tremendous,” he said.

Last week itel announced that it had been awarded Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award.