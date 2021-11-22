'Twas President Harris...if only for 85 minutes!

You could have missed it if you blinked. But a woman of Jamaican heritage became the first of her gender to act as president of the United States Friday.

President Joe Biden briefly transferred power to Vice-President Kamala Harris yesterday when he underwent a “routine colonoscopy” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said.

Biden drove to the medical centre in the Washington suburbs for his first routine physical exam as president. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said he would be under anaesthesia during the procedure and would transfer power to Harris. He took back the reins of office 85 minutes later.

“As was the case when President George W Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the constitution, President Biden transferred power to the vice-president for the brief period of time when he was under anaesthesia,” she said. “The vice-president will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice-president to be “healthy, vigorous”, and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency”, according to a doctor's report at the time. He is the oldest person to serve as president.

Pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the constitution, Biden was expected to sign a letter to the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives saying he was unable to discharge his duties while under anaesthesia, making Harris the acting president, and would send them another letter upon the conclusion of the procedure to resume his duties.

Harris, the first woman to be vice-president, made history during the short time she was serving as acting president. She was scheduled to travel to Ohio later Friday, once Biden resumed his duties, which he did.