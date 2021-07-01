'Twin' brother of Barbados PM dies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley has confirmed the death of 55- year-old Warren Mottley, whom she has described as her twin.

“Warren Douglas Mottley passed, and I just want to say thank you to all of you who have reached out, there are hundreds of you,” Prime Minister Mottley said in a brief video message.

“Thank you on behalf of his wife, Sean, and his two lovely daughters, Emmanuel and Lauren, and on behalf of my parents, my brother, Stewart, sister Elan and myself.”

Warren died at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday of an undisclosed ailment. He was an attorney attached to the Mottley and Co law chambers, established by their father, Elliott Mottley.

Prime Minister Mottley described her brother as a good man, and acknowledged it would be a difficult time for the family.

“This is a rough one, and to happen within all of 48 hours; it is rough, but I know many of you go through this every day and to that extent this is what life is about.

“Father [Clement] Paul reminded me today that grief is just simply a way of saying I love you, then if that is what it is, we say, Warren, we love you and we know that you were a good father, a good husband, a good son, a good brother, a good friend, and God knows you will be taken care of in another place.

“That doesn't make it any easier, at some point, hopefully, the memories will bring not tears, but smiles and laughter,” she added.