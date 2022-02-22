BUFF BAY, Portland — Staff and students of Buff Bay High School in western Portland are mourning the loss of Nicholas Barnes, a grade 12 student who collapsed and died at the school just over a week ago.

Barnes was at training when he collapsed. He was taken to a clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The school was in a sombre mood when a Jamaica Observer news team visited days after the incident. School officials said students and staff have been receiving grief counselling.

Principal Sandra Buchannan fought back tears as she spoke to the Observer.

“The school community has been really traumatised since the tragedy. From Monday afternoon, pure tears. You can imagine the VP (vice-principal), who happens to be the head coach, who had to take the young man down to the clinic.

“I was at the [Ministry of Education] Regional Office. When I rushed back down he was in the back of the car, that's where the doctors pronounced him dead. His mother came and you can imagine the screams. Then the other athletes came because they were at training and they had to lock the gate at the hospital. It was so traumatic. I cried like a baby,” said Buchannan.

“We have never experienced this before at our school. The trauma team came from the regional office on Tuesday. They had sessions with the students and teachers trying to help us to cope with the whole thing.

“The support was there as pastors from the Independent Baptist church came and did devotions with us. His mother came by in the afternoon trying to bring some closure and we all broke down again. It has not been easy. We all are crying — teachers and students — but we still have to go on with school as we have been out so long. We are taking it one step at a time,” added Buchannan.

She noted that the coach was not at the school when the Observer visited as he was struggling to deal with the tragedy.

“He is not taking it easy and seems to be taking full responsibility and taking too much on himself. They went to Camperdown Classics on Saturday and came back okay. They were just having a regular training session on Monday, nothing strenuous, and he just collapsed.

“This young man was healthy. He did his medical [and] he did everything and passed everything with flying colours.

“Nicholas was such a very nice young man, he was mannerly, he was a pleasant, loving young man. He came here in either third or fourth form from America. He was living with his father [in the USA] and his mother wanted him to finish school here and go back. He was supposed to be going back this summer and this tragedy happened.

“The family is not taking it very well and the school is in full support of the family. The mother and her small son were here yesterday as she came and picked up his shoe and other things as he had changed off for training and his stuff was still here. We are taking it one day at a time. We are in mourning and it is very, very difficult” Buchannan said.

Sandeeeka Willis Nicholas, who was Barnes's form teacher, struggled for words as she spoke to the Observer.

“He was a fine student and was very punctual. He was always here and early; in the mornings when I go up the steps to mark the register he's always there; he's never late. This jovial kid always wanted to help and he was very supportive, always giving hugs.

“Once he saw that you are not doing so well in the mornings he would ask, 'Miss, are you okay? Miss, you want a hug?' He is that type of person. His helpfulness was visible as when I had him for class he would come and ask where the class will be held and if we are going outside he would set up the class area,” said Willis Nicholas.

Ralando Williams, one of Barnes's classmates, also struggled as he told the Observer that they were normally the first students to arrive at school in the mornings.

“It is a sad day for me to see he is not here. I fix up the table and carry flowers and write notes and put on it. He was a jovial, kind, sharing, loving person. He was funny and everybody enjoyed his company,” said Williams.

“He was a sprinter. I came to this school in November and we became friends. He was the first person who spoke to me as when I came I didn't have on any mask and he bought one for me and said his lunch money a go short and we started talking from there. Every lunch time we go together and come back and eat. We play games every night online, I miss him” said Williams, as he tried to hold back the tears.