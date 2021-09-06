The Union of Clerical, Administrative, and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), adamant that the Government has stood by while dozens of workers have been ousted from their jobs because they refuse to be COVID-19-vaccinated, is calling for the Government to sit with unions and the Jamaica Employers' Federation to stop what it says is abuse.

“We are not supporting mandatory vaccination. Until the Parliament determines that the way to go is by way of mandatory vaccination, we are not supporting it. What we are supporting, and what we have been doing across the country very effectively, is what I call enlightened cooperation, where you educate the workers, you tell them why they must do it, and what we have been seeing is that the workers are not only pushing for themselves to be vaccinated, but they are pushing for their families and the communities from which they come to be involved in the process,” UCASE President Vincent Morrison told the Jamaica Observer.

The veteran trade unionist said he was aghast at the discussion in legal circles referring to pronouncements last week by Jamaican Bar Association President Alexander Williams who, in responding to a labour ministry official on the issue of mandatory vaccination, had said: “There is no such law that expressly neither prohibits mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 by an employee nor has there been a ruling to that effect by a court or other competent authority.”

Said Morrison: “We try to make a mountain out of a molehill sometimes by talking about mandatory, and what is legal, and what is not legal. I see the Bar Association talking about there is nothing in law that says the employer cannot enforce mandatory vaccination of employees. It would be sad if that is the way employers in Jamaica are thinking right now.

“What I read coming from the lawyers, my belly pains me, because this is not how we handle our people. I think they are beckoning a crisis. We don't need to manufacture a crisis, we already have a crisis in terms of the pandemic. The workers are our people, and we must find time to sit with them and deal with them,” he added.

Morrison, who insisted that “no worker wants to take the virus home to their family”, said people were hesitant because of the number of issues that need to be sorted out.

“The [efficiency] of how the ministry administers the vaccine is another thing, where you turn up at a centre for vaccination and it's like you are in a struggle to get the vaccine. I think what is necessary now is for the minister of labour to call a meeting with the trade unions, the Ministry of Health, and the Jamaica Employers' Federation so we can sit at the table and look at what has been working so far, so that at the end of that discussion all the stakeholders will be in a better position to instruct and advise their membership as to the way forward. The Government must be a referee; it cannot stand by and allow Jamaican workers to be terminated on the grounds that you do not take the vaccine,” Morrison argued.

In the meantime, he said individuals employed on fixed-term contracts who refuse to take the vaccine are the ones being victimised more than any other category of worker.

“I don't think the Government is doing justice to the working-class people of this country when it allows fixed-term contracts to be used in an abusive manner, terminating workers,” Morrison said.

The trade unionist, who said he did not have figures for the number of people whose contracts have been terminated on account of their not taking the vaccine, insisted that “the numbers are growing, the complaints are growing”.

“Over the last month or so we have had in excess of 20 complaints from right across the country. The security guard industry is one of the industries we have been getting complaints from,” he told the Observer.

He said in one instance a female employee, after being tested, was given documentation to take back to her employer only to have her services terminated on the grounds that she should not have been back on the premises.

“These are not terminable infractions, like stealing or fighting... [T]o terminate a lady who takes a document to the employer, having gone to take a test, the Ministry of Health gave her the document; she didn't know what was in the document, so she unwittingly took the document to the employer and was terminated on the grounds that she should not have been on the premises,” Morrison outlined.

“That is why we believe a meeting between the Ministry of Health, the labour ministry, the trade unions, and the employers' federation is critical. We don't need the lawyers at this time to be telling us that there is nothing in the law which says the employers can't terminate, because there is nothing in the law that tells us the employer can terminate,” he added.

He said UCASE, on August 18, wrote the Labour Minister Karl Samuda requesting a meeting, but to date no response has been received.

He said UCASE intends to follow up until the minister responds.