OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Having arrested only four people in the past two weeks, the St Ann police are pleased with the level of compliance in the parish during the six no-movement days implemented so far.

“We had great compliance. Most of the persons who were stopped and interviewed were essential workers and they had their proper letters to prove it,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in charge of operations for St Ann Kevin Francis told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

The four people who were found to be in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, he explained, were arrested in various sections of the parish and they have not been caught breaking the rules since.

“Of the persons arrested between Sunday and Tuesday of last week we haven't had any other breaches,” the DSP said.

The lockdown days, as announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, first ran from August 22 to 24 then continued from August 29 to 31. The final day is set for September 5. No-movement days are one of the tools being used by the Government to curtail the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. As of August 29, Jamaica had 67,402 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,510 persons had died since the first case was reported in March last year.

St Ann remains one of the parishes with a high volume of positive cases. As of August 29, an additional 149 cases were recorded, pushing the total positive COVID-19 cases in the parish to 4,915.

“I am really pleased that persons in the parish are taking the no-movement days seriously because the country is currently battling with this virus and lives are being lost,” DSP Francis told the Observer. “We here in St Ann will continue to maintain a high visibility in road policing, our spot patrols and other forms of policing, to ensure order is being maintained.”