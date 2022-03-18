'We have been preparing for it'

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Business and security stakeholders in this section of the island have welcomed the lifting of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in Parliament on Thursday.

In fact, Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association President Dianne Parram; Golf View Hotel Managing Director Peter Campbell; Manchester's police chief, Superintendent Lloyd Darby; and Jamaica Association of Certified Embalmers and Funeral Directors President Calvin Lyn, all told the Jamaica Observer that long before the prime minister's announcement they were preparing for the lifting of restrictions, which were first implemented shortly after the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported here in March 2020.

Parram, who represents about 270 dealers from the approximately 330 service stations islandwide, said the operators are ready to resume 24-hour service.

“We will be going back to our normal hours. So people would normally do two shifts — 6:00 am to 2:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm,” she said, adding a third shift to bring operations to the full 24 hours will be implemented if it makes economic sense.

“If there is no restriction on entertainment, then you can actually be assured that we will be open 24 hours,” she said, pointing out that parties run from midnight to 6:00 am, “so you will have people on the road”.

“That is a big contributor for the demand on that shift,” she added.

Superintendent Darby said the return to normality is understandably welcomed by many people, especially those in the small business and entertainment sectors.

He urged people to still be cautious in the midst of the pandemic.

“Two years would have taught us what to do and what not to do, so although the Government has removed its restrictions, we should still be responsible in how we proceed,” he said.

He added that the police will be responding to the expected increase in movement, with the nightly curfew being lifted.

“The police in Manchester have been expecting this and we have been preparing for it… As everything goes back to normal, so will the opportunity for crimes. People will be out in the public space for longer,” he said.

He is reminding the public that bars are to be closed at midnight and clubs at 2:00 am.

“… We expect that people will be applying for music events and as was our policy before COVID-19, we will not approve more events than we can manage for a particular night,” he added.

Lyn, meanwhile, said he is still in support of mask-wearing in general, although it is now not mandatory.

“We have to protect ourselves. COVID nuh gone totally. It is down to a reasonable level. I am also suggesting that the people who are unvaccinated get vaccinated for their own good… unless they have good reason through health problems,” he said.

Campbell, in his response, urged people to still be cautious, while being hopeful that there will be increased revenue.

“I am very hopeful and look forward to embracing any increase in financial benefits, both for Golfview Hotel and the general economy at large. It is something that has crippled us for some time and it is a welcomed announcement,” he said.

“We just want to urge people to still be cautious [and] operate with the possibility of their safety in mind and others as well,” he added.