'We're moving on'

Less than one week after he told Parliament that an advisory committee is to be established to lead Jamaica away from its status as a constitutional monarchy, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sent a direct message to Windsor Castle that the island is ready to cut its ties to The Queen's apron strings.

“We are moving on,” declared Holness yesterday in a conversation with the Duke of Cambridge, William, who was paying a courtesy call on him at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in St Andrew yesterday.

“We intend to attain, in short order, our development course and fulfil our true ambition as an independent, developed, prosperous country,” added Holness in a short video clip of his meeting with William, obtained by the Jamaica Observer.

A smiling Holness and his wife, Juliet, the St Andrew East Rural Member of Parliament, had earlier welcomed William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to OPM, which was one of the stops on their visit to Jamaica. The official visit of the Royal couple started on Tuesday and ends today.

“We are very, very happy to have you and I hope you have seen the warm welcome of the people. Jamaica is a very free liberal country and the people are very expressive, and I am certain that you would have seen the spectrum of expressions yesterday [Tuesday],” said Holness in an obvious reference to the protest outside the British High Commission from people who did not welcome the visit of the Royals, and the cheers they received during a visit to Trench Town, Tuesday afternoon.

“There are issues here, which as you know are unresolved, but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and centre, and to be addressed as best as we can.

“But Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved, and we are moving on,” added Holness.

Up to press time the response from William to the prime minister's comments had not been released to members of the media who were not allowed into the private meeting.

Making his contribution to the 2022/2023 Budget Debate last Thursday Holness said that on the issue of constitutional reform and the shift in Jamaica's status as a constitutional monarchy, it was agreed that the approach must be collaborative and guided by expert advice.

“We will establish an advisory committee including bipartisan representatives to review the existing body of work and advise the Government in accordance with the jurisprudence. The Bills to effect the agreed constitutional amendments will be reviewed by a joint select committee of Parliament and, ultimately and most importantly, Madam Speaker, submitted to the Jamaican people for them to have their say through a referendum,” Holness told the House.

The visit of William and Kate forms part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation Queen Elizabeth II. It also coincides with activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Jamaica's Independence.